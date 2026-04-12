Dermatologist-approved tips to manage and prevent split ends the right way

Split ends, medically known as trichoptilosis, occur when the protective outer layer of the hair (cuticle) gets damaged (Image: Freepik)

Split ends are one of the most common hair concerns—and also one of the most misunderstood. From expensive serums to DIY fixes, people try everything to “repair” them. But what actually works?

To find out, we spoke to dermatologist Dr Shivani Yadav, Founder of Skin Avenue Clinic, who breaks down the causes of split ends and how to manage them properly.

Dr Yadav explains that split ends, medically known as “trichoptilosis,” occur when the outer protective layer of the hair (the cuticle) is damaged. This leads to fraying, where a single strand splits into two or more parts. According to Dr Yadav, everyday habits are often to blame.