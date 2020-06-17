Know the benefits of Blue Shankhpushpi flower tea

Shankhpushpi, the Asian flower that blooms post-summer and mid-monsoon is considered part of herbal medicine. The conch-shaped (or shankh in Hindi) flower, also known as Asian pigeonwings, Shankhini, Kambumalini, Sadaphuli and Sankhaphuli, is popularly used as a memory booster and brain tonic. In Ayurveda, the edible flower is used to calm one’s mind.
In an IGTV video, Amrit Kaur, who holds expertise in Ayurveda, talks at length about different benefits of this purple tea. “Shankhpushpi, an Ayurvedic medicine, uses all parts of the plants, leaves, flowers, roots etc and is very effective to improve memory and intelligence. It’s useful in cold cough, headaches as well. It is considered anti-ageing and improves life longevity. It’ll also improve skin quality, overall strength. Helps in getting good sleep, relieves anxiety and depression,” she says in her video.
Here are some of the benefits of this herbal tea:
* The powerful antioxidants of this flower helps in concentration and calms your brain. It can be beneficial for students during their exam preparation.
* It reduces mental fatigue that happens due to long work hours and excessive screen time.
* People with depression should include it in their daily routine as it helps in balancing brain chemicals such as neurotransmitters and ups secretion of dopamine, which in turn keeps the serotonin level under control. It also helps to reduce various symptoms of anxiety which includes restlessness, uneasiness, cold hands and feet, and makes one mentally stronger.
* The ethanolic extract in these flowers reduces the levels of non-esterified fatty acids which eventually reduces the risk of heart attacks, heart block, blood clots.
* It stimulates better digestion thanks to the traditional herbs and essential oils present in it.
