Why your morning mouthwash could be silently raising your blood pressure, according to dentists

Could your morning mouthwash be raising your blood pressure? Experts are warning that the quest for a ‘99.9% clean’ mouth may be killing off the beneficial bacteria your body needs to regulate nitric oxide and insulin sensitivity.

By: Lifestyle Desk
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 19, 2026 06:00 AM IST
Woman rinsing her mouth with a mouthwashIs daily mouthwash usage really harmful for health? (Source: AI Generated)
Make us preferred source on Google

Daily oral hygiene is widely seen as a simple, non-negotiable part of staying healthy. But some dental professionals are now urging a closer look at how certain products may affect the body beyond teeth and gums. Dr Mark Burhenne, a San Francisco-based dentist with more than 40 years of experience, has issued a warning about a habit he says is shared by an estimated “200 million Americans.” 

In an Instagram post titled “200 million Americans use this every morning. It raises their blood pressure, and their dentist never said a word,” he suggested that the pursuit of a “99.9 per cent clean” mouth may come with unintended consequences for cardiovascular and metabolic health. Dr Burhenne explained, “It’s indiscriminate. It wipes out the nitrate-reducing bacteria your body uses to produce nitric oxide — one of the most important molecules for blood pressure, insulin sensitivity, and cardiovascular function.”

To support his concerns, Dr Burhenne referenced several studies that he believes highlight a potential link between frequent mouthwash use and systemic health issues. He said, “A Harvard-affiliated study that followed nearly 1,000 adults over 3 years found that people who used mouthwash twice a day had a 55 per cent higher risk of developing prediabetes or diabetes. A separate study found twice-daily users had more than double the risk of developing high blood pressure. And a University of Plymouth study found mouthwash erased over 60 per cent of the blood pressure benefits of exercise — completely abolished them within 2 hours.” 

He also criticised what he described as a lack of awareness around the issue, stating, “Here’s what most American dentists won’t tell you: your mouthwash is destroying the bacteria your body actually needs,” and adding that prioritising a sterile mouth over a balanced oral microbiome could have long-term consequences. 

Link between regular use of antibacterial mouthwash and changes in blood pressure, blood sugar control or cardiovascular health

Dr Niyati Arora, BDS, MDS, a prosthodontist at Krown Hub Dental, tells indianexpress.com, “Just like our gut, our oral cavity has both good and bad bacteria. Evidence links excessive use of strong mouthwash to reduced beneficial oral bacteria that convert dietary nitrate into nitric oxide, which plays an important role in maintaining blood pressure; however, the long-term clinical impact remains unclear. There are no large population-based trials to support this claim yet, but long-term excessive use of strong mouthwash without proper prescription and counselling is not recommended.”

Should people reconsider using mouthwash daily?

Dr Arora asserts, “This in no way means that using mouthwash is dangerous for your health. Appropriate use of mouthwash can help maintain good oral hygiene. The frequency of use needs to be checked.” 

She adds that strong chlorhexidine mouthwashes should be used only when prescribed by your dentist for a specific dental indication, typically for a fixed duration. “For routine oral hygiene, normal fluoride mouthwashes or betadine mouthwashes, which are clinically approved and proven safe for the good oral bacteria, can be used once or twice a day as required. Routine brushing and flossing should be the cornerstones of your oral hygiene routine.”

Best daily routine to follow to maintain a healthy mouth without disrupting beneficial bacteria 

“Oral health and heart health are directly linked to each other,” confirms Dr Arora, adding that there is a plethora of evidence that links poor oral health to cardiovascular disorders. Therefore, maintaining good oral health is essential and requires strong oral hygiene. 

Story continues below this ad

“Brushing teeth twice daily with normal fluoride toothpastes coupled with regular flossing to clean the interdental spaces is the most important routine to follow. Occasional use of commonly available fluoride mouthwashes is completely safe. If you face any dental issues, discuss them with your dentist before making any major changes to your oral hygiene routine,” concludes Dr Arora. 

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
Moong vs Arhar: One of these common dals could be the secret to faster weight loss
Moong dal vs arhar dal: Which is better for weight loss
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha reveal stunning, zen-inspired nursery for son Neer featuring vintage car artwork: ‘I wanted very gentleman vibes’
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha give a peek into son Neer's nursery
Skyscrapers to subways: The secret engineering marvels of the animal kingdom
Mound
‘I am recovering well’: What Chiranjeevi’s shoulder surgery reveals about modern keyhole procedures and recovery
Chiranjeevi underwent a minor shoulder keyhole surgery
Advertisement

Photos

carnival
In photos: Rio Carnival 2026
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
ICC T20 World Cup: Varun Chakaravarthy's magic helps India complete group stage with all-win record
Varun Chakaravarthy India vs Netherlands
How Jammu & Kashmir went from punching bag to Ranji Trophy title contenders
Jammu Kashmir Ranji Trophy
T20 World Cup | IND vs NED: Shivam Dube's tease before the tempest
Shivam Dube india vs Netherlands T20 World cup
Google debuts mid-range Pixel 10a but keeps the price steady amid the global RAM shortage
The new Pixel 10a costs US$499 (Rs 49,999) in line with the price of last year’s Pixel 9a. Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
AI Impact Summit: Nvidia highlights strategic collaborations with Indian cloud providers, startups
Nvidia
‘Why am I here?’: Science can explain why walking through doorway makes you forget things
However, later research suggests the effect is more nuanced; when participants were tasked with simply moving between areas without distraction, forgetting did not always occur. (Image: Freepik)
Moong vs Arhar: One of these common dals could be the secret to faster weight loss
Moong dal vs arhar dal: Which is better for weight loss
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
British tourist damages kiosks at Hong Kong International Airport, could face up to 10 years in prison
UK tourist Hong Kong Airport
Viral filter glitch just cost this popular streamer 140,000 followers in minutes
The report noted that the audiences had been watching her with enhanced features such as smooth skin and defined facial contours
Miss Universe Fátima Bosch collapses on parade float in Ecuador, video emerges
Miss Universe Organisation Head of Communications Miguel Angel Martinez said Bosch “experienced a brief episode of lightheadedness"
Indian-origin man owns 23 properties worth Rs 226 crore but lives in a rented home; know why
Indian-origin man owns 23 properties worth Rs 226 crore
'Running in Mumbai traffic deserves a medal': French President Emmanuel Macron's morning jog stuns internet
This marks Macron’s fourth official visit to India since assuming office in 2017.
Feb 19: Latest News
Advertisement