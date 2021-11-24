Dental health: Are you brushing your teeth the right way?

It goes without saying that brushing your teeth regularly is indispensable to good dental health. It is advisable to brush your teeth twice a day for at least two minutes each time. However, despite doing so, people often complain of incessant dental issues like sensitivity, plaque and tooth loss, among others.

Wondering about the possible cause? Worry no more as dentist Dr Pavani Reddy has the perfect answer for you. Hint: It has something to do with the way you brush your teeth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Pavani Reddy 🦷 (@indiandentistmom)

So if you brush your teeth vigorously, you may want to stop doing so immediately.

“Brushing your teeth harder than needed” is called vigorous toothbrushing, as per the dentist.

Reasons for vigorous toothbrushing

Dr Reddy listed three possible reasons for vigorous toothbrushing.

*Excess dominant hand pressure.

*Brushing more than necessary.

*Toothbrush has abrasive bristles.

According to her, aggressive movements and abrasive bristles is “a very bad combination”.

What happens when you brush your teeth aggressively?

“Enamel and other layers of teeth are lost and gums recede,” she said.

She added, “When enamel is lost and gums recede, softer layers of the tooth are exposed to bacteria, trauma, plaque build-up, acidic food and other harmful substances.”

Further, this can make your tooth vulnerable to decay and tooth loss. Sensitivity to hot and cold food is another side effect.

Signs that you are overbrushing

*Receding gums

*Sensitive teeth

“Usually we need to replace our toothbrush every three months. But if you brush too hard, the toothbrush bristles get damaged too early,” the dentist suggested.

