Dental health: Expert shares 5 effective Ayurvedic remedies for whiter teeth

While we all obsess over perfect skin and hair, we often miss out on paying attention to our teeth, in turn, ignoring dental health. As much as it’s important to pay regular visits to your dentist, one must also take care of their dental hygiene diligently at home.

Ayurvedic expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar took to Instagram to share a few simple remedies that will help ensure dental hygiene. Bonus: They will help you achieve whiter teeth too.

“If you’re already tired using baking soda, lemon, salt, orange peels, banana peel and what not for white teeth, then you have come to the right place,” she wrote, sharing five effective natural remedies for dental hygiene.

But before we learn about these Ayurvedic tips, Dr Bhavsar has two suggestions.

*Patience: It’s not going to happen overnight and will take its time to show effective results.

*Consistency: To achieve the desired results, you need to practise these five tips consistently.

Take a look.

Oil pulling

Swishing oil in the mouth is called oil pulling. The practice helps in the removal of microbes from the gums and teeth. It also helps in alleviating mouth ulcers and exercises the muscles of the mouth, thereby strengthening and toning them.

Use neem and babul twigs for brushing your teeth

These herbs are anti-microbial in nature. “Chewing them releases anti-bacterial agents that help maintain oral health,” the expert explained.

Tongue scraping

This practice is best for cleaning the oral cavity and removing all toxins that cause bacterial growth which leads to plaque formation, she elucidated.

Herbal mouth rinse

Most dentists suggest using a mouth rinse to clean your mouth. According to Dr Bhavsar, “A decoction of Triphala or Yashtimadhu serves as an excellent mouth rinser. The practice, in addition to maintaining oral hygiene, helps in alleviating mouth ulcers.”

Brushing twice every day

It’s important to brush every time post meals, especially after eating sticky food items like chocolates. “Since it’s impossible to brush teeth 4-5 times a day, brushing it twice (first thing in the morning and last thing before you sleep) is the least we can do.”

