Dental check: Three ways to protect your teeth from cavities

While an extremely important aspect of health, not a lot of people take oral hygiene seriously. Brushing twice a day every day is encouraged, as is flossing. But seldom is it followed. Instead of going to the dentist when you are in pain, or when the situation is beyond your control, regularly visiting them can help you understand your teeth better. Remember, dental health is ultimately linked to your overall health.

Teeth cavity is a common problem seen in both kids and adults. This festive season, as you take big bites into sweets, remember to clean your teeth from time to time as well. In fact, Dr Diksha Batra, a prosthodontist, implantologist and smile design specialist explains three simple ways to protect your teeth from cavities; read on.

1. Good oral hygiene

“Oral hygiene is subjective, and it’s amazing to note that we think a few seconds in the morning with an old, used brush and a dash of toothpaste is enough to keep our teeth protected from all the things we subject them to later in the day — sweets, smoking and even things that should never make it to our mouth,” says the doctor.

According to her, it is important to remember our mouth is low maintenance but since it’s exposed to so much, looking after it can benefit us. All it takes is a hygienic routine with the right tools:

– A battery operated brush.

– A toothpaste recommended by your dentist, protecting your teeth as well as your gums.

– A water flosser that can help you clean in between teeth.

– A tongue cleaner that keeps bacterial concentration low in your mouth.

Do you visit the dentist for regular checkups? (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) Do you visit the dentist for regular checkups? (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

2. Having fluoride in dental care products

Fluoride, although misrepresented, has definite preventive benefits and is an important component of your dental hygiene products in the right concentration. Be sure to check the contents of your mouthwash and toothpaste to have fluoride that can give you added cavity protection by forming a bacteria-repulsing coating and preserving the calcium in your teeth from acidic breakdown, says Dr Batra.

3. Treating demineralisation

“We are fortunate that tooth enamel is one of the hardest substances in the world second only to diamonds. The formation of a cavity is by a process called demineralisation, which is influenced by the amount of time food lodgement has been present, the bacterial concentration it produces and the acidic byproducts that start leaching the tooth enamel. If this process is caught early, then it can even be reversed and the tooth can be restored without any drilling,” the doctor warns.

