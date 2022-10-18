Dental care after 30: Tips to maintain good oral health

The impending transition from the young and carefree 20s to the more ‘mature’ 30s can cause a lot of anxiety for many. But why not make the process easier by checking off every item on your bucket list, including oral health that needs priority and attention? The first step to making the start of your third decade less stressful is getting your enamels checked as you grow older, said Dr Karishma Jaradi, Head Dental Surgeon at Dentzz Dental.

“Oral hygiene and age are directly related; as you become older, your responsibility for maintaining your dental health increases significantly. When you turn 30, both you and your enamel will have gone through a variety of changes. Here are several dental conditions that should be treated as soon as possible if you suffer from them before turning 30,” Dr Jaradi told indianexpress.com.

Tooth decay

The loss of teeth, as you get older, is a significant worry for many people. Stress, bad dental hygiene, poor eating habits, and lifestyle choices are just a few of the reasons why people lose a tooth or two as they get older. Cavity accumulation may be the cause of teeth falling out by the time you turn 30. As you get older, teeth enamel tends to become weaker and occasionally more exposed, and the first thing to check once you turn 30 is your old fillings. “If not treated right once, it might cause tooth loss and various gum illnesses including gingivitis,” Dr Jaradi noted.

According to her, cavities typically develop when oral microorganisms weaken the enamel or roots, which can cause tooth discoloration and pain. Even if you are brushing your enamels completely, there is always a potential that bacteria that causes cavities will assemble on your teeth. “If you are over 30 and still have any unfilled cavities, you must schedule an appointment with your dentist right away. If you ignore cavities when they are first discovered, your tooth will continue to decay and you can end up needing more extensive healing procedures, such as a root canal,” Dr Jaradi said.

If improper brushing and flossing techniques are not corrected right away, it could result in tooth deterioration, she added.

Teeth under stress

While you may handle stress and difficult situations with ease, chances are that a lot of that worry will be transferred to your jaw, which will compress and contract in addition to grinding and clenching as your teeth end up bearing a heavy strain. Dental health is not an exception to the fact that stress is the primary cause of a wide range of health problems. “It may be a contributing factor in conditions including diabetes, gum disease, dry mouth, canker sores, and oral cancer. Increasingly people in the 30-year-old age group are developing these illnesses as a result of their addiction to smoking and chewing tobacco, high caffeine intake, excessive workplace stress, and improper brushing and flossing procedures,” explained Dr Jaradi.

According to Dr Jaradi, the stress-related dental disease known as bruxism can lead to serious dental problems like chipped or cracked teeth as well as increased sensitivity to cold and hot temperatures if it is not treated promptly. “If you clench or grind your teeth while you sleep, your dentist will fit you with a mouth guard to protect your enamel,” she mentioned.

Wisdom tooth

Between the ages of 17 and 25 is when troublesome wisdom teeth often erupt at the rear of your mouth. Before you turn 30, you should have your wisdom teeth removed to prevent further injury, and shock to the area around the wisdom teeth, or the chance of future problems, she said. Wisdom teeth that are poorly spaced might harm the jaws, teeth, and nerves nearby. Any of these symptoms warrant an immediate consultation with your dentist.

“Remember that as you age, your oral health is likely to get a little more difficult, therefore now more than ever, you shouldn’t skip your dental appointments if all you want is to improve your dental health,” Dr Jaradi said.

