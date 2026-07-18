Dengue fever and heart health: Expert warns of hidden cardiac risks to note

With the monsoon comes mosquitoes, and mosquitoes bring with them the fear of dengue fever. Dengue is typically associated with high fever, generalised body aches, and a significant decrease in platelet count. But what many miss out on is the fact that the disease can also cause heart problems. With the increasing incidence of dengue in India, it has become even more crucial for doctors and people alike to understand that it is a multisystemic disease.

Dr Chirag D, Consultant – Interventional Cardiology, Aster Whitefield Hospitals, Bengaluru, says that although it is not very common, cardiac manifestations of dengue have been well recognised and can range from minor, reversible conditions to life-threatening diseases in severe dengue infection.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Thus, Dr Chirag says it is crucial to take special note of patients with dengue infection who have symptoms such as prolonged chest pain, difficulty breathing, palpitations, lightheadedness, syncope, or hypotension that are unresponsive to adequate fluid replacement.

Dengue virus can mess with the heart in a couple of ways.

“It may directly get into the heart muscle, or it can set off an outsized immune reaction that ends up causing inflammation in the heart muscle, basically myocarditis. That swelling can make the heart pump less effectively for a while, and it can also throw off the heart’s electrical pathway, so people may develop unusual heart rhythms,” he tells indianexpress.com.

Not all instances of breathlessness and hypotension observed in patients suffering from dengue fever can be explained by dehydration and plasma leakage alone. (Source: Magnific) Not all instances of breathlessness and hypotension observed in patients suffering from dengue fever can be explained by dehydration and plasma leakage alone. (Source: Magnific)

Quoting studies, Dr Chirag points out that ECG abnormalities such as sinus bradycardia, sinus tachycardia, first-degree atrioventricular block, and non-specific ST-T changes are some of the more commonly seen cardiac findings in dengue patients.

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Who’s at risk?

The doctor shares that danger for cardiac complications is considerably greater in people with severe dengue, dengue haemorrhagic fever, or dengue shock syndrome. “This happens because there’s extensive plasma leakage along with widespread inflammation, and that whole circulatory instability really adds a lot to the load on the heart,” Dr Chirag explains, further adding that sometimes myocarditis can move on to acute heart failure, cardiogenic shock, or even serious cardiac arrhythmias, so intensive care management becomes necessary.

What to note

Dr Chirag says that not all instances of breathlessness and hypotension observed in patients suffering from dengue fever can be explained by dehydration and plasma leakage alone. It is essential to evaluate cardiac involvement when there is no significant improvement observed with conventional treatment measures.

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The good news is that many of the patients with mild involvement of the heart recover well if the disease is diagnosed and treated early.

“Currently, there are no specific anti-viral drugs available for the management of myocarditis due to dengue. However, management of the disease includes keeping the patient hydrated and monitoring the functioning of the heart, along with the management of any other complications arising due to the disease,” Dr Chirag concludes.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.