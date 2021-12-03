scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, December 03, 2021
MUST READ

This ‘power-packed doodh tadka’ will keep constipation, bloating away

Dietitian Lavleen Kaur shared an interesting drink recipe that she uses for 'feeding good immune cells'

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
December 3, 2021 10:50:16 am
ayurvedaTry out this recipe from a dietitian. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

If you love turmeric milk, you should definitely try ‘doodh tadka’. Power-packed with spices that help prevent seasonal infections, this recipe by dietitian Lavleen Kaur is as delicious as it is healthy.

ALSO READ |What is the correct way to make haldi doodh (turmeric milk)?

“I am not a fan of tea or coffee but what I like and drink for my wellbeing is this power packed and delicious ‘doodh tadka’,” she said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lavleen Kaur (@dt.lavleen)

What are the benefits?

As per Kaur, the concoction

*Is anti-inflammatory, anti-fungal/anti-bacterial
*Feeds the good immune cells
*Aids better sleep
*Is good for constipation, bloating
*May help relieve migraine

How to make it?

Ingredients

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

1 tsp – Ghee
½ tsp – Turmeric
½ tsp – Black peppercorns (crushed to powder)
Nutmeg and cinnamon powder

ALSO READ |Haldi doodh: What type of turmeric and milk should you use?

Method

*Heat ghee in a pan
*Add all spices and mix well for a minute
*Pour hot milk and stir well
*Serve warm

Points to remember

*Avoid non-stick pans. Preferably use steel.
*Use pure/organic cows milk, if available

When should you consume it?

*Evenings or before bed is a good time (in case consuming before bed, have two hours after dinner and an hour before sleeping)

How does food synergy get activated?

“Turmeric enzymes activate in the presence of ghee, and the curcumin in turmeric absorbs well in presence of black pepper which has piperine. This is why this combination matters, and this is known as food synergy,” mentioned Kaur.

Contra-indications

*If you are lactose intolerant
*If you are a BP (blood pressure) patient
*If you are on blood thinner medicines

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

polar bears
In pictures: Where the polar bears roam

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 03: Latest News

Advertisement