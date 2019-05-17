Breakfast options for diabetics that will help maintain blood sugar levels

Breakfast is considered to be the most import meal of the day, which is why we must ensure that it is healthy and nutritious. But if you are a diabetes patient, you need to take extra care to ensure that your sugar intake is limited.

According to Express UK, a study published by an associate professor at UBC Okanagan’s School of Health and Exercise Science, Jonathan Little, found that breakfast with high-fat and low-carbohydrates can help control blood sugar levels throughout the day. Many breakfast foods boast impressive health claims, but are in fact loaded with sugar and refined carbohydrates.

“The large blood sugar spike that follows breakfast is due to the combination of pronounced insulin resistance in the morning in people with Type 2 diabetes and because typical western breakfast foods – cereal, oatmeal, toast and fruit are high in carbohydrates,” says the study.

It suggests that items like cereals, grains, white bread, along with some fruits such as mango, pear and banana, sweetened yoghurt, fruit juice should be avoided.

According to the American Diabetes Association, “Eating foods at breakfast that have a low glycemic index may help prevent a spike in blood sugar all morning — and even after lunch. Eating peanut butter or almond butter at breakfast, for example, will keep you feeling full, thanks to the combination of protein and fat”.

So what can type 2 diabetes patients eat in the morning that will help keep their blood sugar levels under control?

* Avoid sugar-laden coffee drinks. Drink regular coffee with 2 per cent milk and a sugar substitute.

* Egg omelette with cheese

* Egg whites and seasonal vegetables stir-fried in coconut oil

* Apple with almond butter

* Spinach and cheese omelette

* Avocado with smoked salmon and eggs

* Spinach, mushroom and feta crustless quiche

Here are some of the recipes ideas that you can refer to.

Cauliflower bread

Ingredients:

2 cups – Cauliflower florets, remove the thick stems

1 – Egg

¼ cup – Regular processed cheese, grated

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

Optional seasoning:

Dried Italian herbs

Method:

* Blanch the cauliflower florets. Drain and let them air dry.

* Preheat oven to 220ºC. Prepare a baking tray by lining with parchment paper.

* Grate the florets in a processor. They should be like small semolina or sooji.

* Place the grated cauliflower in a muslin cloth and wring it hard to squeeze as much water out as possible.

* Put it back in the food processor, add in grated cheese, salt, pepper, any other seasoning that you want, and break in the egg. Mix on medium speed for about 30 seconds to a minute until well combined.

* Take small portions and spread them on the baking sheet in small rounds or squares, as you may like. Spread them thin, so that they can get crisp.

* Bake for ten mins. Flip and bake for another ten minutes till they are golden. To make them very crisp, you can also pan fry them just before serving. Ready!

There are two tricks to a good cauliflower bread: You need to get as much water out as possible from the grated cauliflower and spread them thin, just about half a cm.

Egg Katori

Ingredients:

3 – Eggs

2 tbsp – Milk

Salt to taste

Mixed vegetables and cheese (see flavour combinations above)

1 tbsp – Butter, softened

Method:

* Grease four oven-proof katoris (I have used ceramic ramekins) with butter. Preheat oven to 200ºC.

* Crack the eggs in a glass or a small jar. Mix in the milk and salt. Whisk well.

* Chop the different omelette vegetable combinations you want to make. * Since each egg katori is less than one egg, you need very little of the veggies.

* Add the different vegetable combinations in each katori. In this recipe, I have used the above mentioned 4 omelette combinations.

* Divide the egg and milk mixture into the katoris.

* Bake in the preheated oven for 10-15 minutes till the eggs are set.

* Serve immediately. Be careful that the katoris will be hot. You can serve them in the katori itself with a fork or remove them on a plate.