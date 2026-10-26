How pregnant women can protect themselves from air pollution

Delhi recorded a season-low minimum temperature of 16.2°C on Monday morning, while air quality reached the upper end of the moderate category. The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 178 at 10 am, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). As air quality worsens, citizens should take preventive measures to protect their health.

Pregnant women should be especially cautious during periods of high air pollution, as exposure to fine particulate matter (PM2.5) and other harmful pollutants can irritate the airways, aggravate existing respiratory conditions, and affect overall maternal health.

Explaining this, Dr Harish Verma, Director, Pulmonology, ShardaCare – Healthcity says, “These particles can penetrate deep into the lungs and may enter the bloodstream, potentially contributing to inflammation and reduced oxygen delivery. Prolonged exposure to polluted air during pregnancy has also been associated with adverse outcomes, including an increased risk of preterm birth and low birth weight.”