Delhi heatwave: As IMD sounds orange alert in national capital, some health tips to avoid heat exhaustion

As the summer heat torches Delhi and the rest of NCR, doctors issue warnings as to what to do and avoid, in order to stay safe in the heatwave.

The mercury hit the 45-degree Celsius mark in parts of the national capital, prompting the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) to sound an orange weather alert, which requires us to be prepared for emergencies.

If you are staying anywhere in the northern belt, especially in Delhi-NCR, know that the temperature is going to soar for a few more days. As such, how should you keep yourself safe — whether stepping out or deciding to stay in?

According to Dr Ajay Aggarwal, director and HOD, Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Noida, it is pertinent that we follow some precautionary measures to avoid heat exhaustion.

“We should cover our head with either a scarf, or a hat. Generally speaking, wear loose cotton clothes preferably white in colour, carry an umbrella when stepping out, drink plenty of water and other fluids. Carry ORS powder, water bottles, etc., when leaving the house,” he says.

According to the doctor, one must tick the following boxes in the next few days, so as to make sure they are healthy and their loved ones are safe, too.

– As mentioned earlier, cover the head with a hat or a scarf and carry an umbrella.

– What to drink: Plenty of water, fluids, ORS powder and water. It is a must to carry water bottles when stepping out.

– Even if you are indoors, drink water to stay rehydrated. Avoid spicy, oily food in the intense summer heat.

– Make sure you only eat light and exercise portion control.

What happens if you are outside and feel dehydrated?

Dr Aggarwal says if a person feels dehydrated – -that is, extreme thirst, giddiness, weakness, decreased frequency of urination — they should take bath in cold water, take a paracetamol (650 mg adult dose), stay in a cool environment, and drink plenty of fluids and water.

