‘No evidence to show going to school increases Covid-19 risk’: Experts back Delhi govt decision

Thermal screening at the gate, asking whether students or their family members have symptoms while taking roll call, and discouraging children from sharing lunch. These are among the “strict protocols” that the Delhi government has come up with for schools as Covid-19 numbers continue to increase in the Capital. The protocol also urges the head of the institution to ensure that all eligible students and staff members are vaccinated and that everyone is wearing a mask inside the premises.

Experts believe that after two years of the pandemic, which forced institutions to stop physical classes, schools must not be closed “even if the number of cases goes up”. “The schools are a reflection of the society. If there are Covid-19 cases in the community, cases will be detected in schools. But there is no evidence to show that going to school increases the risk of infection in the children or their family members,” said epidemiologist Chandrakant Lahariya.

Agrees Dr Lalit Kant, former head of the department of epidemiology at the Indian Council of Medical Research. “Schools were never the cause of the spread of the infection. The proportion of children found to be sero-positive was similar to the proportion among adults even when the schools were closed,” he said.

However, all experts underlined the need for behaviour change communication about masking and social distancing.

“See, even if the children do get exposed, the disease is very mild. In case they do develop symptoms, the parents just need to ensure that the elderly and immune-compromised people in the family are in a separate room or masked up if that is not possible. At schools, teachers have to ensure that children actually follow the guidelines and do not come to schools if they have symptoms. That is good enough. Schools must not be closed,” said Dr Suneela Garg, professor of community medicine at Maulana Azad Medical College and member of the Lancet Commission on Covid-19 in India.

She added that the learning loss was visible when “children could not sit through the three-hour long examination when it happened this year.”

Having children follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour in schools will also translate into education for the larger community, noted Dr Kant. “Following these guidelines of masking and social distancing reinforces their importance in the minds of the children. And, when they continue to follow the behaviour at home, the family members are also likely to follow it. As we have seen with the case of firecracker, there was a reduction in use when the children were educated about it,” he explained, adding that it was “highly unlikely” that children could get the infection by sharing books and stationery, unless “an infected child coughs on it and the other immediately inhales it or touches it to their face.”

Another addition to the guidelines, suggest experts, should be improving ventilation.

“Instead of sanitation and such, schools must focus on better ventilation. Masking is good. However, it would have been better if the government focused on behaviour change communication rather than mandates, just because how long can you go on with these mandates? The messaging has to be reiterated, but people should be able to decide on their own whether they can risk it,” Lahariaya said.