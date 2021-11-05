Delhi air pollution: Safeguard yourself from the toxic smog with these tips

Much like every year, Delhi’s air turned smoggy on Friday after pollution levels rose alarmingly the morning after Diwali. As per Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), levels of pollutants rose sharply from Thursday night onwards, as people violated the ban on firecrackers. Air pollution is linked to several health issues as people in the city complained of eye irritation, breathlessness and itchy throat.

“As soon as one is exposed to pollution, they can experience irritation in the eyes, lightheadedness, headache, dizziness, skin irritation, cough and breathlessness,” Dr Manoj Sharma, senior consultant, internal medicine, Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj said. With the air likely to remain polluted in the coming days, it’s advisable to take precautions and not venture outside, unless absolutely necessary. Children and the elderly, especially, need to be careful as the pollution can manifest itself in numerous health problems.

Here’s how air pollution can affect your health

According to Dr Sharma, smog has certain chemicals that can lead to eye irritation and watery eyes. The pollution can also cause harm to your lungs. “When these pollutants enter into the lungs and interact with its linings, it can trigger asthma or bronchial spasms. They also deposit in our lungs when we inhale,” he said.

He added that certain micropollutants, which are very small in size, “can even enter the blood vessels and disseminate in the entire body”.

Pollution can affect every part of our body including the brain, heart and kidney, according to the expert.

Precautions

“First, we need to understand that we are also responsible for the rising pollution levels. From our end, we need to cut down, whatever possible, that is leading to pollution. We should not add on to this problem,” Dr Sharma said.

Further, he listed a few steps that you must take to remain protected.

*When you are in a place that is smoky or smoggy, use N95 masks.

*Minimise physical activities during early morning and late evening hours.

*Use air purifiers.

*Stay indoors.

*Ventilate your homes in the late afternoon.

