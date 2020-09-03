Prevent dehydration with these easy home remedies

Ensure you take enough water in various forms in your diet. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Dehydration occurs when there is an imbalance in the total amount of water in the body. The condition, though common, occurs when free water loss exceeds free water intake, usually due to exercise, diseases, or high environmental temperature. Dehydration can be harmful to one’s health as it not only affects one’s metabolism, but also the liver, kidneys, and can lead to many other digestive issues.

If you too have been experiencing dehydration, we have some home remedies that will prove to be beneficial, courtesy Preety Tyagi, lead health coach, nutritionist and founder of MY22BMI.

*Athletes, gym-goers, and growing children, should add a pinch of Himalayan salt and a splash of lemon to their water. This will help to generate the electrolytes in water which are responsible for hydrating the body.

*Adding cucumber or rose water to your bottle of water helps you stay cool and hydrated on hot summer days. Cucumber and rose water are the best cooling agents that can be added to normal drinking water.

*Drinking water that is boiled and cooled down to room temperature is considered the best. Drinking water after finishing a long hot water bath or a swim is a must as the body needs to be rehydrated after these activities.

*Instead of just relying on water for your hydration needs, you can have fresh fruits and vegetables with high water content, such as – cucumbers, radishes, strawberries, watermelon, muskmelon, citrus fruits etc.

*Herbs such as chamomile, licorice (mulethi), tulsi, cumin powder, coriander powder, fennel powder when taken with a glass of lukewarm water help.

*Avoid over consumption of tea, coffee, sweets, fried foods, and alcohol.

*Workout to have a good metabolism. It’s the need of the hour.

