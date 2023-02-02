No, it’s not water; this is what you need when dehydrated

You must have often heard people telling you to drink water to stay hydrated. However, despite its numerous health benefits, turns out that water is probably not the best hydrator. Don’t believe us? Check out what Dr Siddharth Bhargava, a celebrity nutritionist, had to say in his latest Instagram post. While he pointed out that water is “the healthiest drink known to man,” the expert added that it is not “the best thirst quencher”. Instead, he suggested opting for a glass of milk, ORS, or orange juice in case of dehydration!

“Hydration is not about drinking water but retaining water. There is an index called the hydration index that compares the ability of different liquids to stay in our bodies for longer. The results are truly astonishing. Water as a thirst quencher is pretty down on this list than you would expect. Milk, ORS, orange juice, coconut water, all have higher hydration indexes than water,” he said, stressing the fact that milk is a better thirst quencher.

Dr Bhargava added, “of course, keep drinking plenty of water, but in certain situations, you should know what works better than water”.

Agreeing, Dr Smriti Jhunjhunwala, BHMS nutritionist and dietitian, said, “Dehydration doesn’t simply mean loss of water but also loss of electrolytes, varying body temperature, urine concentration, weakness and a lot of other symptoms follow. Chugging water alone cannot cover up for these losses, and therefore drinks with higher hydration index have been considered more efficient in cases of dehydration”.

Dr Jhunjhunwala further told indianexpress.com that not just liquid drinks but also the foods you eat can help you in staying hydrated. “A human body can also restore the water balance by eating foods with higher levels of water, like melons, tomatoes, soaked beans, and all the raw fruits and vegetables contain more water as compared to cooked ones. A whole fruit eaten will keep up your body water for a longer duration as compared to plain water,” she says.

Some benefits of water

Despite water not being the best thirst quencher, it has numerous health benefits. Dr Jhunjhunwala states some of its many benefits. They are:

-Water helps in absorption of the food eaten,

-Water helps in formation of blood, transport of nutrients via the blood, and

-In controlling the blood pressure and blood volume,

-Water also helps in regulating the body temperature,

-To soften the stools and other

