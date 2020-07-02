Watch: Deepika Padukone shares heartwarming film on mental health

Deepika Padukone has always openly spoken about her battle with depression. (Source: deepikapadukone/Instagram) Deepika Padukone has always openly spoken about her battle with depression. (Source: deepikapadukone/Instagram)

Deepika Padukone has been an advocate for mental health issues, often speaking about her personal struggles as well. The Chhapaak actor, who was diagnosed with depression, recently posted a short film on mental health on social media.

The film is part of the awareness drive Dobara Poocho (Ask Again) by her organisation Live Love Laugh foundation that works around mental health, to urge people to continue to check on a person if they seem to be depressed, even if they say they are fine.

The film depicts four scenarios between female and male friends, father and son, and an elderly couple, where one person claims to feel alright unless they are constantly asked by the other to open up about their feelings.

“Now more than ever we need to be sensitive and support the emotional needs of those around us,” Deepika wrote on Instagram alongside the video. This comes in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s unfortunate death by suicide sparking conversations around mental health among people. Watch the heartwarming video:

A while ago, Deepika also spoke to two doctors over a video call on suicide prevention.

In India, an estimated one in seven Indians suffer from mental disorders of varying severity, according to a 2017 survey published in the Lancet Psychiatry by the India State-Level Disease Burden Initiative.

