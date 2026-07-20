Deepika Padukone’s reported pregnancy work routine sparks questions about third-trimester safety

Pregnancy does not necessarily mean putting work on hold, and many women continue working well into their third trimester. According to Variety India, actor Deepika Padukone has continued filming her upcoming movie ‘Raaka’ while in her third trimester. The publication reported that despite recent headlines about her advocacy for a structured eight-hour workday, she has remained committed to completing the project before going on maternity leave.

Variety India reported that “the actress has been shooting almost every day for ‘Raaka.’ Despite recent headlines surrounding her advocacy for a structured eight-hour workday, Deepika Padukone remains fully committed to wrapping up her upcoming film, ‘Raaka,’ on schedule. At seven months pregnant, the actress is pushing boundaries by pulling night shifts and executing physically demanding action sequences. Pouring all her focus into the project before embarking on maternity leave, she has successfully managed the film’s high-octane requirements.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

The report also quoted a crew member praising her commitment, saying, “She was determined to do everything to complete the film before she takes a maternity break. Some of the action sequences are very demanding, almost gruelling, but despite the challenges, she has been able to accomplish this. It is inspiring for everyone on the sets to see Deepika perform like this. Not to forget, she has a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter at home, who she also gets her unwavering attention.”

While every pregnancy is unique and medical advice should always be individualised, the report raises broader questions about working during late pregnancy, including the impact of night shifts, physically strenuous tasks and prolonged work hours. We asked an expert to explain.

Working during the third trimester

Dr Gaana Sreenivas, Obstetrician & Gynaecologist at Bone and Birth Clinic and Rainbow Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, tells indianexpress.com, “In an uncomplicated pregnancy, many women can safely continue working well into the third trimester. However, the nature of the work matters significantly. Long working hours, night shifts, physically demanding tasks, frequent travel, heavy lifting, or prolonged standing can place additional stress on the body at a stage when the physical demands of pregnancy are already high. The decision should be individualised based on maternal health, fetal well-being, pregnancy complications, age, fitness levels, and the intensity of the work involved. Regular obstetric evaluations are essential to determine whether a particular work schedule remains safe as pregnancy progresses.”

How demanding work affects pregnancy

During the third trimester, Dr Sreenivas says, the body undergoes substantial physiological changes, including increased cardiovascular demand, weight gain, and altered balance. Strenuous physical activity, prolonged standing, and inadequate sleep may contribute to excessive fatigue, musculoskeletal pain, swelling, dehydration, and elevated stress levels. Sleep disruption can also affect maternal recovery and overall well-being.

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“While moderate activity is generally beneficial, excessive physical strain may increase the risk of complications in susceptible individuals. Warning signs that warrant immediate medical attention include reduced fetal movements, vaginal bleeding, fluid leakage, regular contractions, severe abdominal pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, persistent headaches, visual disturbances, or sudden swelling of the face and hands,” mentions Dr Sreenivas.

Staying healthy while working during pregnancy

Quick Quiz See if you can answer this: What is one of the most important ways to stay healthy while working during pregnancy? A. Push through fatigue to maintain your usual workload. B. Skip prenatal appointments if you are feeling well. C. Listen to your body’s signals, take regular breaks, stay hydrated and attend routine prenatal check-ups. D. Avoid eating during work hours to reduce discomfort. Reveal the answer ✅ Correct answer: C Story continues below this ad “Many women with uncomplicated pregnancies can continue working safely by paying attention to their body’s signals. Taking frequent breaks, staying hydrated, eating balanced meals, getting enough sleep and attending regular prenatal appointments are all important. Avoiding prolonged standing, heavy lifting and physically demanding activities without medical advice can also help support a healthy pregnancy,” shares Dr Sreenivas.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.