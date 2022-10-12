‘Mental illness can happen to anyone,’ says Deepika Padukone she visits mental health patients in Tamil Nadu village

Deepika Padukone has been a strong advocate of mental health, and regularly uses her platform to spread awareness about the same. From opening up about her personal struggle with depression in 2015, to launching a mental health awareness foundation, ‘Live, Love, Laugh’, the actor never misses a chance to speak and work extensively for this significant cause.

In keeping with the same, on World Mental Health Day on Monday, Deepika took to Instagram to announce the expansion of her foundation’s rural outreach program to Tamil Nadu. Calling it an “important step towards making mental health care accessible and affordable to all”, she wrote, “Since our inception, we have been relentless in our efforts to improve the lives of those experiencing mental illness, as well as the lives of their caregivers.”

In the pictures, the 36-year-old can be seen interacting with caregivers and beneficiaries. Sharing her aim, Deepika said in a video, “There’s a reason why we are doing what we are doing. Meeting our implementation partners, the ASHA workers, who actually execute the on-ground work, the beneficiaries, the caregivers, and the community at large.”

Saying that “mental illness can happen to anyone”, she added, “Mental illness doesn’t discriminate and I think, for them to hear that first hand from us, is really what we were trying to achieve. I think the most gratifying part is when you hear communities talking about how their understanding of mental illness has evolved.”

Expressing her feelings about the same, Deepika continued, “It’s overwhelming. I feel gratitude. At the same time, I feel like we still have a long way to go.”

With mental health being constantly compromised in our hectic lives, it’s necessary to take some adequate measures to prevent any further complications. Suggesting some tips, Dr Samant Darshi, Psychiatrist, Psymate, Noida said, “Apart from the usual things like maintaining sleep hygiene, day-time routine, eating healthy, and physical exercise, I want to emphasise on the importance of keeping our personal and professional lives separate. With technology, that separation has been blunted. You take up calls from your bedroom and, sometimes, work from home. That disturbs your personal life.”

“It is important to separate the two to have realistic goals in your professional domain and devote enough time in the personal space. Beyond your personal roles such as that of a spouse, father/mother, son/daughter, etc, it is important to give yourself some ‘me time‘ as well,” he told indianexpress.com.

But those who have been showing symptoms of with a mental illness, must seek help immediately. It is equally crucial to keep a tab on some early signs indicating possible mental health disorders. “When it comes to mood, there’s pervasive and persistent sadness, unable to experience happiness, anger, and irritability. It may also start affecting your performance and make you worry too much about your health, future, and family. Difficulty in handling work and relationships is another sign. Physiological symptoms include palpitations, sweating, etc,” the mental health expert shared.

