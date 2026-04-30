‘She was shivering all night’: Lara Dutta reveals the ‘wiped out’ reality of Deepika Padukone filming Housefull with Malaria; a doctor reveals whether this is safe

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As Housefull marks 16 years since its release this year, actor Lara Dutta revisited memories from the film’s shoot, sharing an incident that highlighted the physical toll of illness and the pressures of sticking to demanding work schedules. During an interview with NDTV, she recalled how her co-star Deepika Padukone continued filming despite battling malaria, a condition known to cause high fever, fatigue, and severe weakness.
Reflecting on the experience, Lara said, “But a lot of people don’t know this, that during the filming of Housefull, Deepika actually felt really sick. She had malaria. And she was absolutely wiped out. So they had to get her a doctor and put her on medication. And she was a thorough professional because she was running a high fever all night. She was shivering and would have to take these meds. And then the next morning, because we had this fixed schedule, there were multiple actors, and we were shooting scenes during that time that were quite emotional. So she would show up on set, and you could see that she was totally drained and wiped out. But she was an absolute professional. She got her work done. There was absolutely no drop in her performance.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
She further added, “And as an actor, you have to give another actor credit for that because I know how difficult it is when you’re completely wiped out, and something like malaria absolutely wipes you out. It’s not like you just have a cold or you just have a fever. And she was an absolute professional,” also noting that Deepika comes across as reserved rather than shy.
While Lara’s recollection highlights her co-star’s dedication, it also raises broader concerns about working through illness, especially in high-pressure environments where rest may not always be prioritised.
Dr Pankaj Khatana, Sr. Consultant, Internal Medicine, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, tells indianexpress.com, “Fatigue and weakness in malaria primarily result from hemolytic anaemia. As red blood cells are destroyed, the blood’s oxygen-carrying capacity decreases, leading to reduced oxygen delivery to tissues, including muscles and the brain.”
He adds that this causes “profound tiredness and decreased physical capacity.” In addition, cytokines contribute to systemic symptoms such as malaise, muscle aches, and a general feeling of illness.
Dr Khatana mentions, “Even in uncomplicated cases, which are often managed out of the hospital with oral antimalarials, the body needs significant energy to clear the parasites, repair damaged red blood cells, and restore normal function.”
Treatment should start promptly (ideally within 24–48 hours of symptoms), states the expert, but full recovery typically takes 1–2 weeks or longer, with lingering weakness and fatigue common for several weeks afterwards.
Recovery after a serious infection like malaria needs a careful, patient-focused approach. Dr Khatana notes, “It involves completing the full course of treatment, giving the body enough time and support to heal, managing ongoing issues like fatigue and anaemia, and slowly getting back to normal daily activities.”
The time taken for full recovery can differ from person to person. “While fever and acute symptoms usually start improving within a few days of proper treatment, weakness, tiredness, and low stamina may continue for several weeks or even months. This is more common in severe malaria or infections caused by P. vivax or P. ovale, which are also known for possible relapses,” concludes Dr Khatana.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.