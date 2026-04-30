‘She was shivering all night’: Lara Dutta reveals the ‘wiped out’ reality of Deepika Padukone filming Housefull with Malaria; a doctor reveals whether this is safe

As Housefull marks 16 years since its release this year, actor Lara Dutta revisited memories from the film’s shoot, sharing an incident that highlighted the physical toll of illness and the pressures of sticking to demanding work schedules. During an interview with NDTV, she recalled how her co-star Deepika Padukone continued filming despite battling malaria, a condition known to cause high fever, fatigue, and severe weakness.

Reflecting on the experience, Lara said, “But a lot of people don’t know this, that during the filming of Housefull, Deepika actually felt really sick. She had malaria. And she was absolutely wiped out. So they had to get her a doctor and put her on medication. And she was a thorough professional because she was running a high fever all night. She was shivering and would have to take these meds. And then the next morning, because we had this fixed schedule, there were multiple actors, and we were shooting scenes during that time that were quite emotional. So she would show up on set, and you could see that she was totally drained and wiped out. But she was an absolute professional. She got her work done. There was absolutely no drop in her performance.”