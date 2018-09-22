Decoding the benefits of antioxidants in human body

Antioxidants help to lower the risk of cancer and Parkinson’s disease. (Source: File Photo) Antioxidants help to lower the risk of cancer and Parkinson’s disease. (Source: File Photo)

Ever seen your mom dipping freshly chopped vegetables like brinjal and potatoes in cold water before cooking them? Cold water, which here works as an antioxidant and prevents these vegetables from oxidising results in spoiling their color, texture, taste and nutrient value. Similar is the case with antioxidants in the human body. They help to counter the excessive number of free radicals that lead to a number of diseases and accelerate the process of ageing.

How antioxidants work?

The theory of antioxidants and production of free radicals in the human body go hand in hand. The human body produces free radicals naturally. “Free radicals, which are produced as a result of regular body processes such as breathing, running, digestion among others increase in number with activities like smoking, drinking, exposure to pollution and UV rays and so on. The immense increase in the number of free radicals can result in some serious issues in the body. From catalysing the ageing process to leading to severe diseases like cancer and Parkinson’s disease, a rise in the number of free radicals can lead to a lot of trouble in a human body. Antioxidants, basically contribute to control the number of free radicals in the body,” says Dr Priyanka Rohatgi, Senior Consultant, Nutritionist, Apollo Hospitals.

Antioxidants in daily diet

Dr Sohinee Seal, Dietician Incharge at Fortis Hospital and Kidney Institute says, “Green leafy vegetables, citrus fruits like orange, lime and grapes are the good sources of antioxidants. Apples, Carrot, Strawberries and Cucumber among others must also be included in your daily diet.”

Food rich in Vitamin C (Broccoli, lettuce, papaya), Vitamin E (Almonds, green leafy vegetables), Lycopene(Tomatoes, Guava) should form a vital part of your daily diet. Moreover, overcooked vegetables must be avoided.

