scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

‘Even doctors were confused,’ says Debina Bonnerjee who was ‘bleeding throughout first trimester’

"When my pregnancy was confirmed and the heartbeat [of the baby] was also confirmed, I was tensed with the fact that my bleeding isn't stopping," she said

Debina BonnerjeeDebina recently announced her second pregnancy (Source: Debina Bonnerjee/Instagram)

Debina Bonnerjee, who recently announced her second pregnancy with actor-husband Gurmeet Choudhary, is keeping her followers updated with crucial details about her journey. As such, she recently took to YouTube to share that she was bleeding throughout the first trimester of her second pregnancy.

Revealing that she was not able to detect her pregnancy due to lack of symptoms and continuous bleeding, the actor said, “I didn’t have any symptoms. I did not get repelled by any smell; I was able to eat fish. I wasn’t having nausea. I wasn’t having constipation. I wasn’t feeling dizzy. I wasn’t having any cravings, too. All in all, I had zero symptoms and was bleeding throughout. So, I was just not able to understand that I am pregnant.”

But the non-stop bleeding had Debina worried about the health of her baby after her pregnancy was confirmed. “When my pregnancy was confirmed and the heartbeat [of the baby] was also confirmed, I was tensed with the fact that my bleeding isn’t stopping.”

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Like many people, she took to the Internet to understand the possible reason behind the same. Elaborating on her experience, she said, “When I searched pregnancy and bleeding, all results pointed towards a possible miscarriage. However, I used to go for a scan every 2-3 days, and my pregnancy was intact. It was looking good and there was no problem or complication. Even the doctors were confused as to why I am bleeding.”

Finally, a scan detected a clot in her uterus which turned out to be the source. “I was bleeding throughout my first trimester and I was still properly pregnant. There was no problem. After 3-4 scans, we found that till the clot doesn’t come out, it will continue to bleed. At the end of the second month or maybe in the middle of the third month, my bleeding stopped completely,” she said.

Debina’s experience of bleeding during pregnancy resonated with many as they took to the comment section to share their journey.

Advertisement
ALSO READ |‘Am I right, doctors?’ Debina Bonnerjee says pregnancy can happen within 6 months of giving birth if a woman is not lactating

“I was bleeding throughout my second pregnancy..but in the end when I got a healthy baby I forgot all my trauma and pain,” a user wrote. Another added, “During my first pregnancy, I was also bleeding in the first trimester. I wasn’t having any symptoms.”

As such, is it normal for a woman to bleed during pregnancy since, as we know, the natural menstrual cycle comes to a halt during this time? “Yes, it is relatively common. It is generally seen that 1 out of 5 women has bleeding during pregnancy,” Dr Mannan Gupta, Managing Director and Infertility Specialist, Elantis Healthcare, New Delhi said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon) 

While it’s quite common to bleed during pregnancy, it’s not safe, the expert warned. “It is safe to have an occasional spotting for the patient but it is not safe for the patient to have bleeding in pregnancy.”

According to a study published in the National Library of Medicine, “Heavy bleeding in the first trimester, particularly when accompanied by pain, is associated with a higher risk of miscarriage. Spotting and light episodes are not, especially if only lasting 1–2 days.”

Causes

Advertisement

Known as ‘Antepartum Haemorrhage (APH)’, bleeding during pregnancy can be due to the following main reasons, according to Dr Gupta.

*Placenta previa: In this, the placenta is partially or completely covering the opening of the uterus (cervix).

*Placental abruption: It means the placenta has separated prematurely from the uterus.

ALSO READ |Debina Bonnerjee regularly monitors her heart rate; know why it is important for pregnant women

Prevention

The expert said that the best way to prevent these complications is to get timely level 1 and level 2 ultrasounds. “Measure BP and weight at every visit to the doctor. Additionally, avoid trauma and overexertion,” he added.

Treatment

Advertisement

*If the bleeding occurs during the last month, delivery of the baby as soon as possible is the treatment to prevent any further harm to the mother, he said.

*Another treatment is the “timely blood transfusion and baby resuscitation for the safety of the mother and the baby”.

Advertisement

*If the bleeding occurs during the 1st to 5th month, then bed rest and restricted movement are the best answers.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...Premium
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?Premium
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...Premium
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...
NDTV deal: Sebi ban on Roys may not get in Adani’s wayPremium
NDTV deal: Sebi ban on Roys may not get in Adani’s way

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-08-2022 at 03:00:00 pm
Next Story

‘Most regrettable’ that Ghulam Nabi Azad quit when party is fighting BJP on several issues, says Congress

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Opinion | CJI Ramana's tenure had some highs, and many belied hopes

Opinion | CJI Ramana's tenure had some highs, and many belied hopes

Shefali Shah’s show is solid, thought-provoking
Delhi Crime S2 review

Shefali Shah’s show is solid, thought-provoking

US Police arrest woman for assault on Indian Americans: 'I hate you Indians...'

US Police arrest woman for assault on Indian Americans: 'I hate you Indians...'

CM vs CM: Kejriwal, Himanta trade jibes over govt school education

CM vs CM: Kejriwal, Himanta trade jibes over govt school education

Explained | Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?

Explained | Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?

Premium
'Curlies' restaurant in Goa back in limelight after 14 years
Sonali Phogat 'murder'

'Curlies' restaurant in Goa back in limelight after 14 years

The impact of climate change on boreal forests
Digging Deep

The impact of climate change on boreal forests

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions
Liger movie review

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Shish Gumbad
This exhibition brings to light a variety of subjects — from the ‘mundane to the sublime’
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 26: Latest News
Advertisement