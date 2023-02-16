Debina Bonnerjee’s doctor advised her to feed baby ‘on demand’; find out what it means

Debina Bonnerjee, who regularly gives followers a glimpse into her motherhood journey, recently shared that her doctor advised her to breastfeed her 3-month-old daughter Divisha “on-demand”, meaning feeding the baby only when she cries. “It’s not important for me to feed her every two hours but only when she cries. Your relationship with the baby is not limited to feeding,” she said in a video shared on her YouTube channel, Debina Decodes.

We reached out to experts to understand the difference between on-demand and scheduled breastfeeding, and which method is better for your baby. “Scheduled breastfeeding is characterised as the mother offering milk to the baby every 2 to 3 hours, while on-demand breastfeeding is termed as giving the infant milk when they ask for it and for how long they want it,” Dr Shreya Dubey, Consultant, Neonatology and Paediatrics, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram said.

Agreeing, Joyce Jayaseelan, Lactation Consultant, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road said that on-demand breastfeeding involves feeding when the baby shows hunger cues, such as rooting, crying, or putting their hand to their mouth. “Scheduled breastfeeding, on the other hand, involves feeding the baby at set intervals, regardless of whether they appear to be hungry or not,” she said.

Which method is better?

Experts say that there is no common answer to this question as each baby is unique and may respond differently to each approach. “In the initial few weeks of life, breastfeeding should be on demand which may vary from every 1 and a half to 3 hours. Breastfeeding is initiated when the baby is hungry and each feeding session is continued until the baby is satisfied and no time limits are imposed. Some babies suck slowly and take longer time in each feeding session. On-demand feeding ensures that babies get enough milk and this is the ideal way to keep milk production in sync with baby’s needs,” Dr Sudha B, Senior Consultant Neonatologist, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad said.

Jayaseelan agreed by saying that on-demand breastfeeding is generally considered to be better for both the mother and the baby as it allows the baby to regulate their own intake and can help to ensure an adequate milk supply for the mother. “Additionally, on-demand breastfeeding can help to promote bonding between the mother and baby and can reduce the stress associated with trying to schedule feedings,” she explained.

Dr Dubey, however, said that for the first 7 days of life, a mother should try and offer breast milk to the baby every two to three hours. “For the first 7 days of life, infants lose weight because the kidneys are developing at that point along with the increase in urine output. The excessive fluid that the child has absorbed inside the mother is dissipating in the environment which is why the infant tends to lose weight,” she said.

When this phase of weight loss is over and the infant is in a steady growth phase, on-demand breastfeeding is encouraged, she shared.

Dr Sudha asked parents to keep in mind that babies should be fed whenever they are hungry. “Feeding the baby according to a strict feeding schedule and not feeding the baby even if the baby cries in between the feeds and choosing alternate methods like calming and rocking without giving feeds actually might deprive the baby of required calories.”

Dos and Don’ts to keep in mind

*Don’t give the baby formula or other foods before 6 months of age.

*Make sure the baby is latched on properly.

*Drink plenty of water and eat a balanced diet.

*Do not give pacifiers or teats to soothe the baby.

*Avoid alcohol and excess coffee consumption.

“Breastfeeding is considered a natural process but new mothers, at times, tend to take extra pressure and stress about this phenomenon. The added pressure and stress results in the mothers starting to believe that the breast milk production isn’t adequate, which is not right,” Dr Dubey concluded.

