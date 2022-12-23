Debina Bonnerjee makes daughter walk on grass for ‘Earth connection’; expert on how it benefits babies

Debina Bonnerjee, who regularly shares her joys and anxieties as a new mother with her fans and followers on Instagram, recently opened up about making her elder daughter Lianna practice earthing — walking barefoot on the ground or any natural surface — for some time during the day. “Walk on the grass for Earth connection,” Debina wrote on her Instagram Stories.

While earthing, also often called grounding, is known to benefit adults — according to National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI)’s 2012 study, Earthing: Health Implications of Reconnecting the Human Body to the Earth’s Surface Electrons, “Earthing (or grounding) refers to the discovery of benefits — including better sleep and reduced pain—from walking barefoot outside or sitting, working, or sleeping indoors connected to conductive systems that transfer the Earth’s electrons from the ground into the body”; does it also help infants in any way?

In our search for an answer, we reached out to an expert to understand the benefits of this age-old practice for an infant.

The concept of walking barefoot on grass is old, but recent times have seen this practice gain recognition and importance with newer terms being coined around it. Earthing and grounding are names used to explain the importance of walking on the grass, said Dr Vanshika Gupta Adukia, pregnancy/childbirth and lactation specialist.

“Naturalists explain that with modernisation people have lost their connect with Mother Earth’s natural magnetic field, and are therefore seeing a spike in chronic diseases, sleep disturbances, mental stress, hormonal imbalances, and other such modern-day health issues. Earthing helps by simply reconnecting us to Earth’s natural energy and neutralising the negative energies formed within our bodies. It is a known fact that spending time with nature is one of the best developmental boosts for every growing child. Walking bare feet on grass comes with benefits for babies that go beyond those for adults,” Dr Vanshika told indianexpress.com.

She further listed the following benefits:

*Those tiny arches and little feet have so much strengthening and alignment that they must go through. Their muscles, ligaments, and tendons all grow and strengthen with more use and walking bare feet on grass. As strengthening will increase, so will stability; which means lesser injuries.

*Sole of the feet in contact with Earth can actually help the body’s normal circadian rhythm. This means helping infants sleep better, digest better, and regulate their system better — in turn, optimising their growth.

*Babies are known to respond best through sensory stimulation, which is primary in brain development. Walking bare feet on grass stimulates their touch/tactile receptors that goes on to help build their vestibular and proprioceptive systems known to look after balance, coordination, and spatial awareness.

*Walking barefoot on grass will also make the little one more aware of their surroundings, like crunching of dry leaf under the feet, fresh morning dew on green grass, wet mud under the soles — heightened senses will help them absorb, learn, and understand the world better.

*Feet are known to have maximum nerve endings that remain unstimulated due to wearing shoes. In infants and toddlers alike, shoes can disconnect them from the natural messages that pressure points and nerve endings provide when feet come in contact with the ground. “Walking bare feet on grass can stimulate these nerve endings and boost their developing nervous system,” said Dr Vanshika.

