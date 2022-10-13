Pregnant Debina Bonnerjee applies mehendi ‘to check if I get any reaction’; but is it advisable?

Debina Bonnerjee, who is pregnant with her second child, took to her Instagram to share a few glimpses of her Karwa Chauth celebrations, even though she said that she would not be fasting this time. Among the pictures she shared, some were of her mehendi that she applied as part of the festivities. But is it advisable for pregnant women to apply mehendi or henna on their hands?

“Mehendi ✔️

Vibe ✔️

Prep ✔️

All set for karwachauth tomorrow“, she captioned her Instagram post.

Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon)

Soon, the actor took to Instagram Stories, presumably to respond to queries she received, as she wrote, “Some of you are asking why I put less mehendi…while others are asking why did I put at all in pregnancy (not safe).”

Debina Bonnerjee responds to users comments on mehendi during pregnancy (Source: Debina Bonnerjee/Instagram Stories) Debina Bonnerjee responds to users comments on mehendi during pregnancy (Source: Debina Bonnerjee/Instagram Stories)

Responding to the same, she wrote: “That’s why I have put less…to check if I get any kind of reaction…but I seem fine.”

Debina Bonnerjee on Debina Bonnerjee on Karwa Chauth (Source: Debina Bonnerjee/Instagram Stories)

The 35-year-old, who announced her second pregnancy within months of her first delivery in April this year, also said, “So, this time, I am not fasting obviously…but the celebration and feelings remain the same”.

She also shared an adorable picture with daughter Lianna and wrote, “We are getting ready for Karwa Chauth”.

Debina Bonnerjee with her little munchkin Lianna (Source: Debina Bonnerjee/Instagram Stories) Debina Bonnerjee with her little munchkin Lianna (Source: Debina Bonnerjee/Instagram Stories)

To understand more, we reached out to experts to find out if mehendi or henna is safe to be applied during pregnancy.

Advertisement

According to Deepti Khatuja, head clinical nutritionist, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurgaon, there is no harm in applying henna as long as it is chemical-free. “If it is pure, natural henna, it won’t have any side effects and can be applied safely. It is only when it is laced with chemicals that there are chances of allergic reactions that can demand medications over and above the ones recommended during pregnancy, which can cause an issue in some women. But in case of any reactions, it is important to seek immediate medical care, and not self-medicate,” Khatuja told indianexpress.com.

Essential oils are frequently combined with mehendi; one should be cautious if the oil is appropriate for pregnancy, mentioned Dr Sarada M, consultant obstetrician and gnaecologist, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad.

Agreed Dr Akriti Gupta, cosmetic dermatologist, Jivisha Clinic New Delhi, and warned against the use of black henna. “It should not be used by expectant mothers since it includes paraphenylenediamine (PPD), an unsafe dye, which can have serious adverse effects such rashes, blisters, and allergic reactions. Consult a doctor right away if you believe you have a black henna tattoo and your skin is suddenly sore or irritated,” she elucidated.

Advertisement

What precautions should pregnant women take before using henna? According to Dr Gupta, *Always read the packet before using any henna products or dyes so that you know the exact contents. *Check the product carefully to make sure it’s natural henna. If you are not sure that the product is natural henna, please don’t use it. *Always do a patch test, even if it’s a product you’ve used before. bump. Stop what you’re doing if you feel dizzy, or if you become short of breath. *Bending over to apply henna products can be uncomfortable if you have a. Stop what you’re doing if you feel dizzy, or if you become short of breath. blood pressure. *Although heat can make henna develop darker, don’t be tempted to keep the room hot to get more out of the colour. Overheating can make you feel dizzy, and may raise your

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!