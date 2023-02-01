Debina Bonnerjee experiences infrared sauna; is it advisable for all?

New mom Debina Bonnerjee, who is extremely active on social media, loves to share glimpses from her everyday life with her fans on followers. As such, many of her updates include play time with her daughters, family time with her actor-husband Gurmeet Choudhary, fitness, fashion, and self-love, too. In a similar vein, Debina recently took to her Instagram Stories to share that she went for an infrared sauna experience — considered effective to reduce stress, helping the skin glow, and more.

In one of the first videos, she shared a glimpse of a room with glaring red light. “Today’s healing through infrared sauna,” Debina wrote. Take a look.

In another, she shared that while in conventional sauna, the surrounding air heats up, in infrared sauna, it is the body that directly heats up, without warming up the surrounding air. “Each infrared sauna session raises your core temperature, inducing an artificial fever,” she noted.

Are infrared saunas advisable for everyone?

According to Kiiran Patel, a health and wellness coach, a fever is the body’s natural mechanism to strengthen and accelerate the immune response, as seen in the case of an infection. Patel said that the enhanced immune system combined with improved elimination of toxins and wastes via intense sweating, increases overall health, and resistance to diseases. “Not only will you come out of every session glowing on the outside, but you’ll be stronger on the inside,” she told indianexpress.com.

Explaining the entire procedure, Patel said that infrared saunas are “so very different” from their traditional counterparts. “The main difference between infrared saunas and traditional saunas is how they use heat. Classic saunas use a single heater that heats the air and that hot air heats the user. But when your body absorbs infrared heat, it increases thermal energy, inducing a deep and relaxing sweat,” Patel shared.

Debina also informed that she drank two glasses of water 30 minutes after the completion of the therapy. “I drank two glasses of water to replenish the lost water,” she said, sharing that she cooled off with a cold shower bath “Body is detoxed, energised, and fully functional,” the actor wrote.

Is it safe for all?

Experts point out that infrared saunas aim to provide experiences and benefits that are similar to those that a traditional sauna provides — like inducing relaxation and promoting a healthy glow — they use newer technology to heat up the space and deliver heat to the body.

“In both infrared and traditional sauna sessions, you get clearer skin after the toxins that accumulate in the pores are also released by sweating. But because you sweat less in the latter, it might be even more beneficial for enhancing the appearance of your skin,” said Dr Akriti Gupta, cosmetic dermatologist, Jivisha Clinic.

According to Dr Gupta, infrared sauna can also help promote better sleep. “The radiation penetrates deep into the skin cells, and melatonin, the sleep hormone that your body naturally produces, is released by your brain in greater amounts when you step out of the sauna and into cooler air, promoting better sleep,” she said.

However, she added that while heat therapy can be beneficial for skin, it is possible for certain persons to get dry skin from the dry heat produced by infrared saunas. If you believe this would be an issue for you, make sure you moisturise well pre- and post session, she suggested.

Stressing that infrared saunas can be an excellent tool for lowering stress and promoting healing and relaxation, Dr Shobha Gupta, medical director and infertility specialist, Mother’s Lap IVF Centre, New Delhi, and Vrindavan said that there is little information on its long-term advantages. “Numerous tiny studies indicate it might actually be superior to its conventional, dry-sauna cousin. An infrared sauna sweat session might be beneficial for your body, provided you don’t have any health issues like cardiovascular issues that would put you at risk,” said Dr Shobha.

Pregnant women shouldn’t use saunas since they may feel warmer overall and may be more prone to overheating as a result, Dr Shobha said. “Use of an infrared sauna is not recommended during the first few weeks of pregnancy since a considerable increase in body temperature could be harmful to the unborn child. Children too shouldn’t use a sauna since they are unable to control their body temperature through sweating like adults can,” she said.

