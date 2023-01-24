‘What’s the hurry?’: Fans question Debina Bonnerjee as she resumes fitness journey two months after childbirth

For any new mother, resuming her fitness journey after pregnancy and delivery can be quite challenging. But it purely depends on the mother and how her body responds to getting back to the fitness grind after delivery. Debina Bonnerjee, who gave birth to her second child in November 2022, announced on Instagram that she is “getting back, one step at a time”.

“Getting back… one step at a time…Respecting my body for going lengths and breaths to bring lives into this world and yet going strong…It’s time for me to fuel and restart the fitness journey… time to emerge stronger than ever,” shared the new mother, who gave birth to her first child in April 2022.

As such, she was seen doing a mix of stretches like squats and heavy-duty exercises like battle ropes.

However, the update did not go down well with many mothers on Instagram, who commented, “what is the hurry?”

“There is no hurry new moms.. take your time… heal yourself first and then indulge in such heavy exercises,” said one user, while another said, “Don’t do heavy exercises, stiches inside are still healing..”, while yet another commented, “I don’t understand what hurry she is to be back in shape.. Alia Bhatt has penned down a few things about the healing process.. Allow your body to heal don’t force.. Health first above all”.

When is a good time for new mothers to resume their fitness journey post-delivery?

Dr Shobha Gupta, medical director, gynaecologist and IVF specialist, Mother’s Lap IVF Centre, New Delhi and Vrindavan explained that “within six weeks after delivery, the pregnancy hormones normalise, the uterus shrinks back to practically its previous size, and the blood flow returns to normal”.

“If you had a normal pregnancy and vaginal birth, exercise can typically be resumed a few days following delivery, or as soon as you feel ready. If you had a C-section, substantial vaginal repair, or a challenging birth, talk to your doctor about the optimum time to start an exercise programme. A new mother can begin by doing gentle stretches and short walks both inside and outside of the house as per her convenience,” Dr Gupta told indianexpress.com.

Benefits of exercise after childbirth

*Promotes weight loss, particularly when combined with reduced calorie intake

*Improves cardiovascular fitness

*Strengthens and tones abdominal muscles

*Boosts your energy levels

*Relieves stress

*Promotes better sleep

*Reduces symptoms of postpartum depression

How to start?

Dr Gupta said, “Start small and easy with something like a daily walk. See if you can find a postpartum exercise class at a nearby gym or community centre if you’re searching for some socialisation.”

In order to prevent long-term issues like uterovaginal prolapse, a condition where the uterus loses its flexibility, be sure to include pelvic floor exercises or kegels in your routine, said Dr Gupta while adding that such exercises aid in preventing and limiting urinary incontinence, a condition in which pee leaks after coughing or sneezing.

