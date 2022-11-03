Debina Bonnerjee says 6-month-olds can be given egg yolk twice a week; do experts agree?

Debina Bonnerjee, of late, has been answering a lot of questions on parenting and motherhood on social media, in turn, helping many other parents who reach out to her on the platform. In a similar vein, the actor, who is mother to six-month-old Lianna and is pregnant with her second child, recently took to Instagram to host an ‘Ask-Me-Anything’ session. During the same, while sharing about Lianna’s diet, Debina responded to a user’s question on whether egg yolk, or the yellow part at the center of an egg, can be given to a six-month-old every day.

“No, no. Not daily. Two times a week,” said Debina, who is married to actor Gurmeet Choudhary.

Debina Bonnerjee on Lianna’s diet (Source: Debina Bonnerjee/Instagram Stories) Debina Bonnerjee on Lianna’s diet (Source: Debina Bonnerjee/Instagram Stories)

But what do experts suggest?

It needs no retelling that eggs are a top source of protein and calcium, for children as well as adults. “Rich in omega 3, natural choline, protein, fat, vitamin b12, selenium and zinc, eggs help in the development of the body and the brain, aids in digestion, strengthens hair, skin and nails, along with the immune system of children, improves eye sight and also safeguards the eyes against harmful UV rays,” Dr Rohit Srivastava, consultant, department of Paediatrics, Max Super Specialty Hospital, Dehradun told indianexpress.com.

Dr Prabhat Kumar Bajpai, senior consultant – Paediatrics and Neonatology, Accord Super Speciality Hospital, Faridabad said that while mother’s milk is best for fulfilling nutritional requirements, soft foods like curd, mashed banana, other fruits, can act as supplements.

Dr Bajpai said, “Egg yolk contains rich amount of choline — a dietary supplement which aids metabolism. Egg yolk contains approximately 250 miligrams of choline which help move nutrients to different parts of the body, thus leading to overall physical and mental development of the body.”

“One egg yolk per day can be given to a six-month toddler after consulting your paediatrician. Every baby is different and thus it is very important to first consult your doctor before introducing your baby to such food items,” Dr Srivastava recommended, while adding that one egg consumed daily aids the child’s brain growth and cognitive memory development.

In what form should egg ideally be given?

Make sure the eggs are mashed so that it is easy digestible by the baby’s stomach, Dr Srivastava said. “Also start by giving small portions first. Observe your baby’s digestion process. If the child is able to digest the portion you are giving, continue that for some days then start by adding more,” he noted.

Dr Bajpai said that egg yolk can be “mixed with breast milk“. If the child is responding well, over a period of time, mash yolk with fruits like banana.

Debina Bonnerjee on her second child (Source: Debina Bonnerjee/Instagram Stories) Debina Bonnerjee on her second child (Source: Debina Bonnerjee/Instagram Stories)

What to keep in mind?

Always serve a fresh egg to the child. Avoid microwaving the egg or storing it after boiling.

– Boiled eggs are better than the fried ones.

– Babies should not be given raw eggs.

– You can introduce egg whites after consulting the doctor.

Dr Bajpai noted that it is seen that some toddlers are “allergic to egg yolk”-about two per cent approximately – they may develop rashes, and become cranky.

“The classic symptoms include itching around mouth, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, runny nose, and difficulty in breathing. Overall it can create multiple complications, so one should watch out for allergic reaction,” said Dr Bajpai.

How to introduce egg yolks?

Dr Mikita Gandhi, Indian Dietetic Association told indianexpress.com that “it is ideal to introduce food with a ‘four-day wait’ process. “To do this, introduce your child to eggs on day one. Then wait four days before adding anything new to their diet. If you notice that the baby is having no adverse reaction, you can include them in their diet,” Dr Gandhi mentioned.

Debina Bonnerjee on giving fruit to toddlers (Source: Debina Bonnerjee/Instagram Stories) Debina Bonnerjee on giving fruit to toddlers (Source: Debina Bonnerjee/Instagram Stories)

As part of the AMA, she also said that as she prepares for her delivery, she has no expectations on gender. “Only a healthy baby”, said Debina, who also thanked her mother for being there for her and baby Lianna.

“Very very difficult to handle both (Lianna, and pregnancy). But thanks to my mom who is the rock of my life,” she said.

Debina Bonnerjee thanks her mother (Source: Debina Bonnerjee/Instagram Stories) Debina Bonnerjee thanks her mother (Source: Debina Bonnerjee/Instagram Stories)

She also shared that she also gives one fruit a day to Lianna. “One fruit must a day…banana, or apple, or blueberry”.

