Mom-to-be Debina Bonnerjee demonstrates breathwork exercises for ‘natural vaginal birth’; check them out

Debina Bonnerjee, who is pregnant with her second child just months after giving birth to her first — daughter Lianna — took to her YouTube channel to demonstrate some exercises which, she claimed, can help one have a natural vaginal birth.

The actor said in the video, “There is no taboo in a C-section birth, but with a normal delivery, we recover faster. The body immediately goes back into being normal and a lot of complications are reduced to a great extent.”

Debina talked about “connection breath”, stating that it can “help tighten the pelvis”. The actor was joined by her instructor and prenatal coach Vinti Maheshwari.

Maheshwari said it is important for pregnant women to exercise as it can keep the body strong, increase stamina, and also help prevent extra weight gain during pregnancy. “It reduces the risk of caesarean section delivery and [leads to] fewer interventions like forceps, vacuum, epidural injection, etc.,” she explained.

Debina went on to demonstrate some basic exercises, featuring a pillow, a comfortable surface (could be a bed, too) and a stability ball. Maheshwari explained the process.

In the first exercise, the mother-to-be sat in an upright position on the stability ball with her knees apart. She placed one hand on her abdomen and the other on the ribcage. She inhaled into her hands to expand her pelvic floor and then exhaled. Maheshwari said it should feel like “filling the vagina with air”.

She also said that as one exhales, it should feel like they are holding their pee while contracting their muscles. Debina said the breathwork is for “practising control over pelvic muscles”.

The expert added that the stability ball can strengthen the core muscles, improve the stability and balance of the body. “It keeps your spine aligned, hence improving the posture as the pregnancy progresses. The ball helps in getting your body ready for delivery by keeping your posture perfect.”

Next, Debina demonstrated the same breathwork while performing malasana or the squat position. For this, she sat on her feet and placed her elbows on her knees while folding her hands and keeping her eyes closed. It is said to relieve one of their stress and tension.

A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon)

Then, she sat on a cushion with her legs folded backwards. She placed one had on her belly and the other on the chest. Eyes closed, she inhaled and exhaled. The actor went on to show a glute bridge movement, which is “very good for strengthening the pelvic floor, core and lower back” muscles.

Debina also did some breathwork by lying on her side, and then did a visualisation exercise, wherein she imagined a “perfect birth”. “Every time you visualise your perfect birth, you programme your mind for success. Get your mind and body ready. It is important to remember that labor is a natural process and your body was made to do it,” Maheshwari explained.

A few days ago, Debina was joined by her husband, actor Gurmeet Choudhary, for a video in which they talked about the circumstances leading up to both her pregnancies — one via IVF, and the other, a natural conception.

The couple said they were not expecting to get pregnant because they had been trying unsuccessfully for seven long years, without much luck. But soon after Lianna’s birth, the second one followed and they are now over-the-moon.

