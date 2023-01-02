Debina Bonnerjee shares her ‘experience and feelings on breastfeeding’

Becoming a mother is one of the most beautiful phases of a woman’s life. Capturing this journey is actor-vlogger Debina Bonnerjee who regularly shares glimpses of her life with her two daughters – Lianna and Ninudi (as she calls her dearly). In a recent vlog shared on her YouTube Channel Debina Decodes, she opened up about her experience and feelings on breastfeeding. “In my journey of two kids, I have had the experience of one with no breast milk production and one of a good, satisfactory amount of milk production,” she started out saying.

While some women produce an adequate amount of milk to feed their babies, others are unable to do. However, this is nothing to be upset about, Debina said. “People say that breast milk is very good for children. Definitely, it is. But if your breast milk production is not happening, then you can’t help it. At the end of the day, it is how our body is reacting and if our body is reacting a certain way, there is nothing to feel bad about it.”

She added that a great variety of formula milk is available in the market and babies drinking the same turn out to be healthy and strong, too. “Lianna is an example of that,” the actor said.

Sharing her journey of breastfeeding her second daughter, Debina said, “The initial journey is quite satisfactory because when you get to know that you can produce your baby’s food, you get so much happiness. For that, you are ready to bring all the changes — you eat right and you do everything right. But when the baby starts drinking from you, you realise the hard part of the process because there is a lot of nipple soreness and you have to sit for a long time. Sitting for long hours causes pain in the back. I have started experiencing acute pain on the right side of my back. Also, when a baby drinks milk from the breast directly, it is difficult to understand whether her stomach is full or not.”

Next, she highlighted the need for mothers to take care of their own nutrition. “When the doctor got to know that I am producing milk, he suggested I consume two supplements — iron and calcium. If you don’t take calcium, then the milk you are producing for the baby which extracts calcium from your bones will leave you weak and deficient in this important mineral,” she said.

What can one do to increase breast milk production? Sharing some myths and facts, Debina said, “My lactation specialist informed me that it is commonly believed that eating sago increases breast milk but it is actually a myth. Things which actually help include cumin water and edible gum. If you can make gond laddoos at home with almonds and dates, it will help increase breast milk production. Shatavari (Asparagus racemosus) and galact can also be consumed.”

Further, the 39-year-old opened up about the self-doubts a mother goes through while breastfeeding her baby. “A mother who is breastfeeding always goes through a lot of self-doubts and I also feel that very often. Whenever my baby feels gassy or colic, I immediately start wondering what I have eaten and why she is feeling this way. Many women also wonder if their milk production is getting less with time. You don’t have to stress about it as stress can, in fact, impact your production,” she said.

Upon seeing redness and marks on her baby’s face, Debina said that she was told by several women that it is because of breastmilk not getting cleaned from her daughter’s face. “My doctor said to not apply anything over it and it is not happening because of the breast milk. This is happening on its own and will go away on its own too. So, don’t put oil, soap or any cream on it,” she said.

