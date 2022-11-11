Debina Bonnerjee opens up about body discolouration during pregnancy: ‘This feels a little weird’

Debina Bonnerjee on Friday welcomed her second child with actor-husband Gurmeet Choudhary. Sharing an endearing picture on Instagram announcing the birth of their daughter, the couple wrote, “Welcome our baby girl into the world. As ecstatic as we are becoming parents again, we appreciate some privacy at this time as our baby has come into the world sooner than due. Keep blessing and showering your continued love.”

A day prior to her delivery, Debina posted a video on her YouTube channel, opening up about the body discolouration she was facing during her second pregnancy. “I am experiencing tremendous body discolouration. I have got tanned at least 7-8 times,” she revealed.

The actor-blogger added that there has been discolouration in her underarms, bums, and back of the neck. “This feels a little weird but I think it will go with time,” Debina said.

But, why does it happen? “Skin discolouration, also called melasma or chloasma, occurs due to increased synthesis of melatonin, a hormone causing pigmentation. Melatonin synthesis is increased due to pregnancy hormones. Skin discolouration can increase due to pregnancy itself, excessive weight gain and even fluctiating blood sugar levels,” Dr Varini N, Senior Consultant – Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Milann Fertility and Birthing Hospital, Bangalore said.

Agreeing, Dr Ritu Sethi, Senior Consultant- Gynaecology, Cloud Nine Hospital, Gurugram added that hyperpigmentation tends to develop in the first trimester and is considered one of the earliest signs of pregnancy. “However, in first pregnancies, its appearance may be delayed until several months into the pregnancy,” she added.

Dr Sethi revealed that skin discolouration affects about 90 per cent of expectant women. “It’s more common in the last six months, but it can start anytime during pregnancy,” Dr Varini said.

When do they fade? The expert said that after childbirth, melasma subsides in many women (about 70 per cent) within three months of delivery. “Most of your darker skin patches, lines and blotches will start to fade after delivery. But some remain,” Dr Sethi said.

How to prevent and treat skin discolouration during pregnancy?

The experts suggested the following tips that you must keep in mind.

*Keep your skin under wraps.

*Get enough folic acid.

*Avoid hot baths and showers, and periodically hold a cool, damp washcloth to your face.

*If you have melasma, apply sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher.

*Adequate intake of vegetables and fruits provides antioxidants which prevent discolouration.

*Other measures include good nutrition, adequate hydration, and moderate exercise to prevent excessive weight gain during pregnancy.

