‘Swollen feet, many toilet runs, constipated’: Debina Bonnerjee on entering third trimester of pregnancy

Each and every woman’s pregnancy journey is different. For some, it is smooth, but for many others it can be a bumpy ride considering the many changes the body goes through.

Actor and mom-to-be Debina Bonnerjee, who is pregnant with her first child, recently opened up about entering the third and final trimester of her pregnancy. The 34-year-old shared a heart-warming post on Instagram.

“Standing in the third trimester…with a swollen feet…many toilet runs…constipated…leaking bouts with sneezes and cough or even a hearty laugh…reminds me that I am pregnant… reminds me that this is real…after so many years of no…it is finally a yes! Behind all the happy dances and beautiful poses is an odd feeling…of experiencing pregnancy after trauma. A nagging shadow of fear and anxiety after the initial excitement,” she captioned the black and white picture.

“Each milestone, each appointment bringing in new worries

Is my beta HCG Hi enough?

Is it increasing at the desired rate?

Is there heartbeat at the next ultrasound?

Is the baby growing correctly?

Are all the scans normal?

Movements?”

Debina added that despite the anxiety and fear, she is “forever grateful” for the blessing.

“I am forever grateful for this blessing.

The anxiety the fear cannot overshadow my gratefulness ..

Sharing my journey as joyfully as possible.

What may…I am ready to overcome all the hurdles and meet you my baby,” she said.

Debina and Gurmeet Choudhary announced the news in February this year. The couple, popularly called Gurbina, took to social media to share an adorable picture in which she can be seen flaunting her baby bump. “To Becoming 3. Choudhary junior coming Seeking your blessings. #parentstobe #gurbina,” the caption of the post read.

Here’s what to know about the crucial third trimester

Third trimester of pregnancy is full of anxiety, emotions and lots of physical challenges too, said Dr Ritu Garg, consultant, obstetrics and gynaecology, HCMCT Manipal Hospital, Dwarka.

“Women must try to stay active, and continue to do pelvic exercises unless they have any chances of preterm labour or low lying placenta. It will relax the joints, help in cardiovascular fitness, as well as release of endorphins which will keep the mood elevated and decrease feeling of pain. Women can walk for longer, do squats, and wall pushups. Breathing exercises are also important as it will give them a boost of energy and strengthen the body for delivery,” said Dr Garg.

According to Dr Garg, it is also important to take care of one’s mental health. “Talk about your feelings with your partner, family members, and other pregnant women also. Prepare your home and finances in advance. Meditation, prenatal yoga, mindfulness and breathing exercises help you to reduce stress and improve sleep,” she added.

