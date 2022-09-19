Reduce under-eye dark circles with these effective techniques, tips

Just like our bodies, our eyes also endure strain and stress — due to excess screen time, reading, or even driving — and need to be cared for. If not done, it can result in redness, discomfort, watery eyes, and even dark circles. These, coupled with exhaustion and lack of sleep can further aggravate the problem. According to Dr Madhuri Agarwal, a dermatologist, “the skin around the eyes is the most delicate and the first area to show signs of fatigue and ageing.”

As such, while regularising your sleep time and restricting screen exposure is essential, you can also count on a few lifestyle measures to keep dark circles at bay. Wondering what they are? Keep reading to know more.

Dark circles are often formed due to a “bad routine” that needs to be corrected, yoga teacher Smriti Vashisht told indianexpress.com. “So, while it may not directly be a health issue, it is something that might bother you,” she added. To help, she shares a few tips to counter dark circles on Instagram.

*Rub your palms together and place the edges on the under eyes. This, according to Smriti, activates energy and helps improve blood circulation in the area.

*Make a rule of 20:1. “Never look at a screen for more than 20 minutes, after which don’t look at it for a whole minute,” suggested Smriti, adding that doing so will “change your life.”

*According to Smriti, applying almond oil can help to lighten dark circles and even reduce puffiness. “This is due its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Almond oil also contains retinol, vitamin E, and vitamin K, which can keep the delicate skin under your eyes smooth without irritating it,” she mentioned.

*Another technique is to look away from your screens and blinking. “Doing so helps to nourish your eyes with oxygen,” she said.

However, “obviously there is no substitute for good sleep; nothing is going to work if you are not sleeping and waking up on time,” she said.

