Tuesday, June 16, 2020
COVID19

A broken mind needs a professional: Danish Sait on his experience with depression

Recently, actor-comic Danish Sait shared his experience of suffering from depression and looking at therapy as the solution he vouches by.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 16, 2020 11:40:06 am
Danish Sait, Danish Sait comedy, Danish Sait depression, Danish Sait depression twitter thread, Danish Sait twitter thread on depression, Danish Sait indian express news He repeatedly suggested seeking medical help. (Photo: danish Sait/ Instagram)

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has restarted conversations around mental health. Social media has been abuzz with people entreating others to ask for help when needed, to talk it out. Recently, actor-comic Danish Sait shared his experience of suffering from depression and vouching for therapy.

“My 3rd year through therapy and anti depressants, I don’t sleep at night without taking my cipralex tablet. Depression doesn’t look like anything, it makes you feel like nothing from within. Hard to describe, harder to understand. Doctors / professionals have been my only hope,” he wrote.

He repeatedly suggested seeking medical help. “Spend time with therapists and you realise there’s a science to living life. There are techniques that help us deal with everyday bull, people / situations / conversations cause trauma, can’t blame them for being them, instead we work on oursvelves to navigate around problems,” he wrote, adding, “A broken hand can’t be fixed by a mechanic next door, it needs a professional. A broken mind needs a professional too. Self fixing is hard,simple truth is we’re barely aware of ourselves.”

ALSO READ | Mental health coping strategies during a pandemic and after

He concluded with some advice: “The truth of life is we are on our own journey, it gets lonely, it gets bright, it gets gloomy, and sometimes it’s a fight. I pray for Sushanth’s departed soul, must’ve gone through a lot. Give life a chance, we can’t fix it all ourselves, we’re human, seek help from professionals.”

