We have been helping you get expert input on some of the most common questions people ask about their blood glucose. One such question that we came across recently on Quora read: ‘Is it true that damage to the organs starts when blood glucose hits 126 mg/dL?’ To get an informed insight, we turned to Dr Vijay Negalur, HoD, Diabetology, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, who said: “Not exactly.”

“While 126 mg/dL of glucose in the blood is used as a threshold to diagnose diabetes, it is not a threshold beyond which damage begins to occur in the body. Human metabolism does not function this way, where a specific level of blood glucose acts as a switch beyond which damage begins to occur. Damage begins to occur gradually over time,” said Dr Negalur.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

According to Dr Negalur, if glucose levels are kept high over time, they can affect small blood vessels and nerves, which in turn can affect organs such as the eyes, kidneys, and heart. “This, of course, depends on the level of glucose, the duration of the elevated glucose level, as well as the health profile of the individual,” said Dr Negalur.

Would this imply that a fasting blood glucose of 110 mg/dL is worse for your health than 90 mg/dL?

A fasting blood glucose of 90 mg/dL is well within normal limits and suggests your glucose levels are well managed. “However, having a fasting blood glucose of 110 mg/dL implies that your body is in a pre-diabetes stage, which normally ranges from 100 to 125 mg/dL,” clarified Dr Negalur.

“This does not imply that having 110 mg/dL will lead to any complications in your body immediately. However, it may indicate that your body is starting to show signs of insulin resistance at this stage. Although your body is still able to manage your glucose levels at this point, it may be working harder to do so,” he added.

Story continues below this ad

Ensure your diet is in check (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Ensure your diet is in check (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Should people worry if their fasting glucose is about 110 mg/dL?

It is not something people should worry about; rather, it is an opportunity to act. Doctors do not typically assess the risk of diabetes solely based on fasting glucose levels. “They consider the combination of many factors, such as the level of HbA1c, glucose after meals, family history, weight, and lifestyle,” said Dr Negalur.

If the fasting glucose level is consistently above 100 mg/dL, lifestyle changes such as increased physical activity, healthy eating, maintaining a healthy weight, and getting enough sleep can help improve blood glucose control.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.