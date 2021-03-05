Do you know about the three rules of eating pulses or dals?

Here's how to take care of your digestive issues while having dals. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

You are what you eat. And while pulses and cereals form an important part of one’s daily diet, they may also lead to some digestive issues like gas, bloating and constipation. However, that does not mean that you stay away from them as they are an important source of protein and overall well-being.

Taking to Instagram, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar explained the importance of having a balanced diet with the inclusion of pulses and cereals as part of her ongoing 12-week fitness project.

According to Diwekar, there are three rules for eating pulses.

*Soak and sprout before cooking

*Use a right ratio of pulses and grains (1:3)/ pulses and millets (1:2), in cooking

*Have at least five types of pulses/legumes every week and in five different forms every month

Here’s why you should have pulses

*Anti-ageing – prevents premature greying

*Bone mass – preserves it, strengthens it

*Immunity – helps build antibodies when under attack

Sharing a piece of much-needed advice, Diwekar said how one of the easiest and tastiest ways to fight constipation, gas, or bloating is by soaking the dal — whether moong or toor — in water for some time.

And just before it is to be cooked, add a pinch of turmeric, a dash of asafoetida, and grate a bit of ginger. “This kitchen secret will not only enhance the taste of the dal but also help fight digestive issues that commonly occur,” she said.

