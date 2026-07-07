Cyclospora outbreak: ‘Explosive diarrhea parasite’ is spreading in the US; what you must know

Health authorities in the United States are investigating a growing outbreak of cyclosporiasis, a parasitic infection caused by the microscopic parasite Cyclospora, after the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported a rise in cases across multiple states.

The infection, which is often referred to as the ‘explosive diarrhea parasite’ because of its hallmark symptom, usually begins within seven days of exposure. According to Healthline, between May 1 and June 16, the CDC recorded 145 cases and 20 hospitalisations across 17 states, while a separate surge in Michigan pushed the state’s case count to 300 by July 2, far exceeding its usual annual average of around 50 cases. Investigators from the CDC and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are working to identify the source, but so far the outbreak has not been linked to a single food or exposure.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

The outbreak has affected Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin, with health officials warning that the true number of cases could be higher. “Individuals who reported being unwell with the infection ranged from 5 to 86 years old, with an average age of 42. Approximately 61% of cases have been seen in females,” notes Healthline.

According to the CDC, “Cyclospora spreads when people eat food or drink water that was contaminated with feces (stool). It takes at least 1 – 2 weeks in the environment (outside the body) for Cyclospora to become infectious after passing in a bowel movement. Therefore, direct person-to-person transmission is unlikely.”

But what exactly is it? We spoke with experts.

What is cyclosporiasis and how does it spread?

Dr Palleti Siva Karthik Reddy, MBBS, MD, general medicine, FAIG, Consultant physician at Elite Care Clinic, tells indianexpress.com, “Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal infection caused by the parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis. People become infected by consuming food or water contaminated with parasite eggs that have matured in the environment. Fresh fruits, leafy vegetables, herbs, and salad ingredients are commonly implicated because they are often eaten raw and may come into contact with contaminated irrigation water or soil during cultivation.”

Routine rinsing under tap water may remove dirt, Dr Reddy says, but it does not reliably eliminate the parasite, making safe agricultural practices and proper food handling equally important in preventing infection.

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Dr Jagadish Hiremath, Public Health Intellectual, adds, “Cyclosporiasis is often misunderstood because, unlike many common foodborne infections, the parasite is not usually transmitted directly from one infected person to another. After being excreted, it takes days to weeks in the environment before it becomes infectious. This means contamination typically occurs at the farm level through unsafe water sources or poor sanitation rather than during cooking at home. Since many fruits and vegetables are consumed raw, they can serve as vehicles for infection if contamination occurs before they reach consumers.”

When should you seek medical care?

“Persistent watery diarrhoea lasting more than a few days, signs of dehydration such as dizziness, excessive thirst, reduced urination, rapid heartbeat, severe weakness, or inability to retain fluids should prompt immediate medical attention. Fever, severe abdominal pain, or blood in the stool also warrant evaluation to rule out other serious infections,” shares Dr Reddy.

In individuals with compromised immunity, Dr Hiremath stresses that the infection can be prolonged and recovery may take considerably longer, making timely diagnosis particularly important.

Quiz: How safe are your food handling habits? Good kitchen hygiene can help lower the risk of foodborne illnesses like cyclosporiasis. Test your food safety knowledge below, then reveal the answers. Story continues below this ad 1. What should you always do before preparing food? A. Wash your hands thoroughly.

B. Taste the ingredients first.

C. Wipe your hands on a kitchen towel. 2. What’s the safest way to clean fresh fruits and vegetables? A. Rinse them under running water.

B. Simply wipe them with a dry cloth.

C. Skip washing if they look clean. 3. Why is it important to keep raw vegetables separate from raw meat and seafood? A. To make the refrigerator look organised.

B. To prevent cross contamination.

C. To keep vegetables fresher for longer. 4. Which type of water is safest for drinking and food preparation? A. Safe, treated water.

B. Any untreated water if it looks clear.

C. Water stored for several days without a lid. 5. Which statement about washing fresh produce is correct? A. Washing completely removes all parasites.

B. Washing under running water helps reduce surface contaminants, even if it doesn’t eliminate every parasite.

C. Washing produce isn’t necessary if it will be eaten immediately. Show Answers & Learn More Correct Answers: 1. A — Washing your hands thoroughly before handling food is one of the most effective ways to reduce contamination.

— Washing your hands thoroughly before handling food is one of the most effective ways to reduce contamination. 2. A — Rinsing fresh produce under running water helps remove dirt and surface contaminants.

— Rinsing fresh produce under running water helps remove dirt and surface contaminants. 3. B — Keeping raw vegetables separate from raw meat, seafood and contaminated surfaces helps prevent cross contamination.

— Keeping raw vegetables separate from raw meat, seafood and contaminated surfaces helps prevent cross contamination. 4. A — Safe, treated water is essential for drinking and preparing food safely.

— Safe, treated water is essential for drinking and preparing food safely. 5. B — Washing produce lowers the overall microbial load, although it may not completely eliminate every parasite. Takeaway: Preventing foodborne illnesses starts with simple kitchen habits. Wash your hands, clean fresh produce under running water, use safe drinking water, and avoid cross contamination by keeping raw vegetables separate from raw meat, seafood and unclean surfaces. Good hygiene throughout food preparation and storage is just as important as washing produce.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.