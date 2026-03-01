The ‘bite and sip’ method: Macrobiotic coach shares viral hack to cut down sugar in tea

Health is a daily choice, and simple changes can make a huge impact. If you love a spoon of sugar in your tea or coffee, it’s time to take a pause. For a while now, experts have reiterated the damaging effects of sugar on our gut and skin health, citing reduced mood swings, improved sleep, and better digestion. Thus, it seems to be in our best interest to say goodbye to our favourite sweetener. But what about the tiny spoon of sugar that goes in your daily cuppa?

Celebrity macrobiotic coach Dr Shilpa Arora took to social media to share a quick hack to cut down on your sugar intake.

“Jisko cheeni apni bandh karni hai, aap cheeni mat daaliye apne chai aur coffee mein, ek tukra chocolate ka lijiye. Itni sweet hoti hai, ek bite iska liya aur ek sip chai ya coffee ki pee. This is the best hack to leave cheeni (If you want to ditch sugar, don’t add it to your tea or coffee. Take a small piece of chocolate alongside your drink. It’s so sweet, take a bite of it while sipping on your chai or coffee. This is the best hack to leave sugar),” she shared in an Instagram video.

Sounds interesting, but exactly how effective is this hack? Indianexpress.com reached out to a health expert to verify.

Chocolate with tea/coffee?

According to Deepalakshmi, a registered dietitian at Shree Balaji Medical Centre, Chennai, pairing tea with chocolate can help reduce sugar intake, but it is not the most effective or sustainable way to quit sugar completely. “While it may work for some people in the short term, it should be viewed as a transitional approach rather than a long-term solution,” said the expert.

For many, replacing sugar in tea with a small piece of dark chocolate can help manage sweet cravings. Deeplakshmi elaborated that the slight bitterness of dark chocolate, when paired with tea, may satisfy the desire for sweetness and reduce the urge to add sugar directly to the beverage. This can be particularly helpful for those who initially find unsweetened tea difficult to enjoy and are attempting to cut back gradually.

However, she reiterated that chocolate itself contains sugar, especially milk or flavoured varieties. “Even dark chocolate has some added sugar, and relying on it daily may simply shift the source of sugar rather than eliminate the habit. Over time, this approach may not effectively retrain taste buds to accept less sweetness,” said Deepalakshmi.

Which is the best way to quit sugar?

From a nutritional perspective, Deepalakshmi said that the most sustainable way to quit sugar in tea is to gradually reduce the amount added. “For example, moving from two teaspoons to one, then half, and eventually none. This slow reduction allows taste preferences to adapt naturally,” she shared, adding that enhancing tea with spices such as cinnamon, ginger, or cardamom can also improve flavour without adding sugar.

To sum it all up, a small piece of dark chocolate alongside tea may serve as a short-term aid, but it should not be considered the best or long-term strategy for quitting sugar. Gradual reduction, flavour modifications, and mindful consumption remain the most effective ways to break the sugar habit.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.