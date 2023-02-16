scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Advertisement

Cuddling not only feels good, it also has oodles of health benefits

“Affectional ways of connecting with partners provide couples with enhanced feelings and perceptions of love and intimacy," said Tanni Choudhury, a faculty member at Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences

cuddlingCuddling is good for your nervous system and your immune system. It helps you bond better with your partner. (Pic source: Pixabay)

We all love a good cuddle; it makes us feel good, loved, and secure. But did you know that cuddling is also beneficial for health — both physical and mental. Highlighting the same, Dr Nicole LePera, a psychologist and a social media influencer, took to Instagram and wrote: “Touch is one of our core basic needs. We’re wired to touch, hug, and cuddle each other,” adding that “cuddling soothes the nervous system and improves immune system function”.

Agreed Tanni Choudhury, a faculty member at Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences, who has conceptualised and created courses on “Intimacy in Digital Age”, and “Psychology of Modern Love: Making Good Decisions for Better Relationships” and told indianexpress.com, “When it comes to love and intimacy, the importance of prolonged physical contact has been highly underemphasised. Being emotionally available and physically present signifies crucial cornerstones for fostering long-term intimacy and love”.

Health benefits of cuddling

In her post, Dr Nicole shared some health benefits of cuddling. They are:

It feels good. Biologically, it balances our body and helps us feel safe.

It reduces cortisol levels: Cortisol is a stress hormone that helps us function in fight of flight. Chronic stress creates high cortisol levels.

It releases oxytocin: Oxytocin is known as the “love hormone”. It’s a neurotransmitter that impacts the limbic system of the brain (the emotional center), which reduces anxiety and gives us feelings of belonging or peacefulness.

It calms the nervous system: Touch activates the parasympathetic nervous system and sends signals of safety to the body.

It brings us back together after conflict: Research shows people experiencing conflict would have greater positive feelings when they got a hug on a day of conflict.

Advertisement
ALSO READ |Ways in which hugging can boost your health

Concurring, Tanni added that cuddling is supported by our neurobiological system that promotes nurturance. “Close physical contact in intimate relationships has been positively associated with relationship satisfaction and better psychological intimacy. In evolutionary terms, both parent-child and pair bonds have similar foundations of intimacy and attachment supported by a neurobiological system that promotes nurturance, i.e. warm, loving, supportive contact,” she added.

Cuddling also improves emotional bond with your partner. “Affectional ways of connecting with partners provide couples with enhanced feelings and perceptions of love and intimacy. For example, hugging for a sustained period with your partner shows a feeling of wanting to be with the other person,” explained Tanni.

The expert further said that, “Cuddling may potentially require more emotional vulnerability and intimacy than hugging and holding hands. Research has found that such forms of affection increase feelings of trust, reliance, commitment, and confidence, strengthening the couple’s bond along with helping crucially to recover from any kind of trauma”.

Advertisement

But what if you don’t have anyone to cuddle?

Quoting research, Dr Nicole claimed that a soothing self touch can also have similar effects to cuddling. “Hence, don’t shy away from showering yourself with some physical affection as it has proven health benefits,” she said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Rahul Gandhi and Varun Gandhi, the busy cousins
Delhi Confidential: Rahul Gandhi and Varun Gandhi, the busy cousins
Paris showcases artist Raza’s works in India and France
Paris showcases artist Raza’s works in India and France
Unpacking Air India’s mega Airbus, Boeing order: The details and it...
Unpacking Air India’s mega Airbus, Boeing order: The details and it...
30% of poll bonds sold in Jan were in Kolkata: SBI
30% of poll bonds sold in Jan were in Kolkata: SBI

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-02-2023 at 12:30 IST
Next Story

A game turns City’s way, and a season turns with it

Your Must Read for today | Ravindra Jadeja: ‘I hate being called Sir. Don’t judge me. Fukre idlers make memes’
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

V-Day Fashion
Get ready for Valentine’s Day with these celeb-inspired outfits
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close