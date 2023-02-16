Cuddling not only feels good, it also has oodles of health benefits

We all love a good cuddle; it makes us feel good, loved, and secure. But did you know that cuddling is also beneficial for health — both physical and mental. Highlighting the same, Dr Nicole LePera, a psychologist and a social media influencer, took to Instagram and wrote: “Touch is one of our core basic needs. We’re wired to touch, hug, and cuddle each other,” adding that “cuddling soothes the nervous system and improves immune system function”.

Agreed Tanni Choudhury, a faculty member at Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences, who has conceptualised and created courses on “Intimacy in Digital Age”, and “Psychology of Modern Love: Making Good Decisions for Better Relationships” and told indianexpress.com, “When it comes to love and intimacy, the importance of prolonged physical contact has been highly underemphasised. Being emotionally available and physically present signifies crucial cornerstones for fostering long-term intimacy and love”.

Health benefits of cuddling

In her post, Dr Nicole shared some health benefits of cuddling. They are:

It feels good. Biologically, it balances our body and helps us feel safe.

It reduces cortisol levels: Cortisol is a stress hormone that helps us function in fight of flight. Chronic stress creates high cortisol levels.

It releases oxytocin: Oxytocin is known as the “love hormone”. It’s a neurotransmitter that impacts the limbic system of the brain (the emotional center), which reduces anxiety and gives us feelings of belonging or peacefulness.

It calms the nervous system: Touch activates the parasympathetic nervous system and sends signals of safety to the body.

It brings us back together after conflict: Research shows people experiencing conflict would have greater positive feelings when they got a hug on a day of conflict.

Concurring, Tanni added that cuddling is supported by our neurobiological system that promotes nurturance. “Close physical contact in intimate relationships has been positively associated with relationship satisfaction and better psychological intimacy. In evolutionary terms, both parent-child and pair bonds have similar foundations of intimacy and attachment supported by a neurobiological system that promotes nurturance, i.e. warm, loving, supportive contact,” she added.

Cuddling also improves emotional bond with your partner. “Affectional ways of connecting with partners provide couples with enhanced feelings and perceptions of love and intimacy. For example, hugging for a sustained period with your partner shows a feeling of wanting to be with the other person,” explained Tanni.

The expert further said that, “Cuddling may potentially require more emotional vulnerability and intimacy than hugging and holding hands. Research has found that such forms of affection increase feelings of trust, reliance, commitment, and confidence, strengthening the couple’s bond along with helping crucially to recover from any kind of trauma”.

But what if you don’t have anyone to cuddle?

Quoting research, Dr Nicole claimed that a soothing self touch can also have similar effects to cuddling. “Hence, don’t shy away from showering yourself with some physical affection as it has proven health benefits,” she said.

