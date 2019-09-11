Have you tried this low-carb food to manage diabetes?

Since diabetics are advised to cut back on the amount of sugar, fat and salt in their diet, care has to be taken to go for vegetables and fruits that help to keep sugar levels in check. While cucumbers are known to keep one cool during summers, did you know it’s a good low-carb choice for people with diabetes?

According to a 2010 study published in the journal of Plant Foods for Human Nutrition, Type-2 diabetes patients could lower their blood sugar levels by eating cucumber. The nutritious fruit (by definition but called a vegetable by many) which is low in calories, fat, cholesterol and sodium could help diabetics as it is high in fibre, which is the key to lowering blood sugar levels.

Cucumbers are also rich in potassium and magnesium, which also helps to regulate blood pressure. Additionally, its mild diuretic properties, owing to high potassium and water content, also helps to regulate blood pressure. They also help to slow down digestion of carbohydrates and sugar, which can further lower sugar levels.

“The nutritious vegetable could help sufferers as it contains a lot of fibre, which can lower blood sugar,” as per the Diabetes Council online, an organisation run by diabetes experts.

As per the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), cucumbers contain an estimated 10 calories. Since cucumbers are composed of 95 per cent water, they help to keep the body hydrated and replenish it by eliminating toxins. The high water content in cucumber acts as a system cleanser and sweeps waste products out of the system.

Although more research is needed to see if cucumbers might be an effective treatment for diabetes, they can be made a nutritious part of the diet of a person with diabetes.

How to consume cucumber

Depending on the type, cucumber can be sliced in a salad or eaten whole as a snack or to clean the palate after a meal. It is also a versatile food that can be added to a variety of dishes. It is recommended to not have water immediately after having cucumber as it already contains a lot of water and when you drink excess water, you end up diluting the nutrients.

Besides health, cucumbers are believed to have anti-inflammatory benefits which means that when used directly on the skin, the slices have a cooling and soothing effect that decreases swelling, irritation, and inflammation. It can alleviate sunburn and when placed on the eyes, it can help decrease morning puffiness.