‘My creatinine is 1.4, GFR is 39 and dropping rapidly; nephrologist said I have nothing to worry about now but in 10 years from now I’ll be on dialysis. Is this true?’

Can tests predict your long-term risk of kidney function? If a Quora query is to be believed, a person with creatinine (1.4 mg/dL), which is considered a waste product in blood, and GFR or Glomerular Filtration Rate (39), which estimates how well the kidneys filter blood, was told he had a risk of dialysis. “My creatinine is 1.4, the GFR is 39 and dropping rapidly, and my nephrologist said I have nothing to worry about now, but in 10 years from now, I’ll be on dialysis. Is this true?”

We reached out to an expert to ask whether these numbers mean dialysis is inevitable in the next 10 years.