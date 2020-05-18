Ditch soda, try these healthier options

There are many healthier alternatives that you can prepare at home, and with summers here, they will make for ideal drinks, too. (Source: Pixabay) There are many healthier alternatives that you can prepare at home, and with summers here, they will make for ideal drinks, too. (Source: Pixabay)

In this period of lockdown, a lot many things have changed. Among them are people’s dietary habits. What was considered to be a weekly cheat/binge diet, has now become a thing of the past. People are moving on to healthier options, and in the absence of restaurant food, are relying more on home-cooked meals. If you are missing something, know that there is always a healthier alternative.

Soda and other such aerated drinks will always have many takers. And if you are missing the beverage a little too much, not having had it in a while, know that it is best to avoid it. Why, you ask? It is so because even though it tastes really great, soda is one of the biggest sources of calories. If you are thinking of losing some weight and staying in the pink of health, avoid drinking soda.

But, does that mean you have to give up on your cravings? Certainly, not. There are many healthier alternatives that you can prepare at home, and with summers here, they will make for ideal drinks, too. Here are some of them; read on.

* Coffee: The cooler the better. Coffee, when consumed in moderation, can be healthy. In summers, you can always prepare yourself a glass of cold coffee and add some cream for better taste. As a beverage, it can make you more alert and improve your concentration, while making you finish your tasks faster.

* Iced tea: Just like coffee, iced tea is also a healthier option, provided it is consumed in moderation. Do not add a lot of sugar to the drink. You can sit down with a cold glass on a warm summer evening — just as you are finishing work, so you can feel refreshed and relaxed.

* Flavoured water: Can anything be healthier in summers? Instead of dreaming about sipping soda, try having flavoured water like jeera jal or lemonade. These can be made easily at home and they do not contain any artificial sweeteners or flavours either. They can keep you cool and hydrated.

* Fruit juice: This is one of the best and the healthiest DIYs to try at home. Natural and homemade juices are extremely healthy, and they can keep you cool, refreshed, hydrated and focused. Before you sit down for work every day, make yourself an orange juice, or lemon infused water. You can even try your hands at berries, mint, basil, cucumber, etc.

