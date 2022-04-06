What role does CPR play in helping a patient with sudden cardiac arrest?

As the name implies, in sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) — an abrupt sensation of cardiac functioning — the heart stops suddenly. It happens without a warning, triggered by an electrical malfunction which stops the heart from pumping blood to the body.

Dr Jitendra S Makkar, cardiologist, electrophysiologist, Eternal Hospital, Jaipur, says SCA leads to sudden death if not intervened within the first 6 minutes. “The human heart beats at 60-100 beats per minute and any fluctuation in this rate — either too slow (bradycardia) or too fast (tachycardia) — is referred to as cardiac arrhythmia (irregular heartbeats). Those experiencing a sudden increase in heart rate or those who are genetically prone to heart diseases may experience a fatal arrhythmia or SCA,” he explains.

According the doctor, symptoms of SCA include:

– Weakness

– Palpitations

– Collapse

– No pulse

– No breathing

– Loss of consciousness

– Chest discomfort

– Shortness of breath

What role does cardiopulmonary resuscitation or CPR play?

“It is a first-aid process to revive a person who is having an episode of SCA. It is an emergency lifesaving procedure performed if the heart stops beating, which can also happen due to heart attack, stroke, electrocution, drowning etc.,” says Dr Makkar, adding that CPR helps restart the breathing process and heartbeat.

First aid cardiopulmonary resuscitation. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) First aid cardiopulmonary resuscitation. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

In addition, he suggests doing the following to prevent cardiovascular disease and its effects:

1. Keep your cholesterol in check: High cholesterol raises the chances of cardiovascular diseases, as well as stroke. Have foods low in salt.

2. Heart-friendly diet: A heart-healthy diet includes fruits, green vegetables, calcium and vitamins, low fat dairy products, Omega-3 fatty acids, which can also do wonders to your digestive system.

3. Get moving: Every day, at least 30-40 minutes of physical activity is a must for a healthy heart. The activities can include running, swimming, walking etc. It enhances circulation and keeps it healthy.

4. Sound sleep: It is advisable to sleep for 7-8 hours, as this is when the body’s cells rebuild and heal. Studies suggest lack of sleep is a risk factor for high blood pressure, as a result, heart disease.

5. Routine check-ups: It is advisable to get the heart checked every 6 months. In addition, diabetes, cholesterol, and blood pressure should be on track.

