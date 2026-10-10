CPR or pulse check: What to do when someone is unconscious

If you find someone unconscious, do you need to check their pulse before starting CPR? (Image: Pexels)

If you find someone unconscious, your first instinct may be to check their pulse before doing anything else. But if you are not medically trained, should you spend time trying to find a pulse before starting CPR?

We reached out to Dr Swarup Swaraj Pal, Senior Consultant, Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeon, Gleneagles Hospitals Parel, to understand what a bystander should actually do when they find someone unconscious and when CPR should begin.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

What should you do if someone is unconscious?