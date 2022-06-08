Cow ghee or buffalo ghee: Which is healthier?

Ghee is said to be extremely good for health, if consumed in the right quantity. Which is why experts suggest adding it to one’s diet, and even consume it on an empty stomach. But with many types of ghee available in the market, how do you ensure to pick the healthier variety?

Worry not, as here’s a ready reckoner by nutritionist Suman.

“Rich in nutrients: Cow ghee is a rich source of vitamin A, D, E and K that are important in ensuring normal cellular function and growth in humans. It also contains a wide range of antioxidants that prevents free radical damage in our bodies — a major cause of cardiac ailments and specific types of cancer,” said the expert as she listed down the differences between cow and buffalo ghee.

Cow ghee

*It is yellow in colour and has amazing health benefits

*Rich in vitamins, minerals, and calcium

*Lower fat content

*Helps lose weight and reduce obesity in children and adults.

Buffalo ghee

*It is white with not so many health benefits

*Rich in phosphorus, magnesium, and potassium

*Higher fat content

*Buffalo ghee is amazing for maintaining healthy bones, gaining weight

Which ghee do you like to have?

