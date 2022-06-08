scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 08, 2022
Must Read

Cow ghee or buffalo ghee: Which is healthier?

Some experts also suggest consuming ghee on an empty stomach in the morning

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 8, 2022 11:30:23 am
gheeKnow your ghee (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Ghee is said to be extremely good for health, if consumed in the right quantity. Which is why experts suggest adding it to one’s diet, and even consume it on an empty stomach. But with many types of ghee available in the market, how do you ensure to pick the healthier variety?

Worry not, as here’s a ready reckoner by nutritionist Suman.

ALSO READ |Why you must begin your day with a teaspoon of ghee on an empty stomach

“Rich in nutrients: Cow ghee is a rich source of vitamin A, D, E and K that are important in ensuring normal cellular function and growth in humans. It also contains a wide range of antioxidants that prevents free radical damage in our bodies — a major cause of cardiac ailments and specific types of cancer,” said the expert as she listed down the differences between cow and buffalo ghee.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Best of Express Premium
In a first, Orissa HC assesses its own performance, lists challengesPremium
In a first, Orissa HC assesses its own performance, lists challenges
A BPO, discounted Air India tickets & unpaid dues: ‘Racket’ unravelle...Premium
A BPO, discounted Air India tickets & unpaid dues: ‘Racket’ unravelle...
New Tour of Duty for recruitment likely todayPremium
New Tour of Duty for recruitment likely today
Kolkata, centuries before Job Charnock: What newly excavated finds tell usPremium
Kolkata, centuries before Job Charnock: What newly excavated finds tell us
More Premium Stories >>

Cow ghee

*It is yellow in colour and has amazing health benefits

*Rich in vitamins, minerals, and calcium

*Lower fat content

*Helps lose weight and reduce obesity in children and adults.

Buffalo ghee

*It is white with not so many health benefits

*Rich in phosphorus, magnesium, and potassium

*Higher fat content

*Buffalo ghee is amazing for maintaining healthy bones, gaining weight

Which ghee do you like to have?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

mennonite community
In Mexico, images show Mennonites’ traditions frozen in time
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 08: Latest News
Advertisement