Antibody cocktail therapy: Expert separates facts from myths

Antibody cocktail therapy has been approved as a treatment for Covid-19 in high-risk patients with mild-to-moderate illness. In fact, in a very short time, it has become a widely used therapy, said Prof Dr Salil Bendre, head, pulmonary medicine, Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital.

But, there are various misconceptions surrounding this effective treatment. Read on to know more about this therapy, so you have no doubts about it, added Dr Bendre.

What is the therapy all about?

This therapy can be administered in a combination of two monoclonal antibodies: Casirivimab and Imdevimab, which are human immunoglobulin G-1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibodies that tend to act against SARS-CoV-2 virus leading to Covid-19 spike protein. The antibody cocktail blocks the attachment of the virus and doesn’t allow it to enter into the human cell, lowers the chances of hospitalisation, and aids quick recovery in Covid patients. But, there is not much awareness regarding this therapy, which is why not many people are opting for the same, the expert told indianexpess.com.

Here are some common myths

Myth: Anyone can opt for antibody cocktail therapy

Fact: No, not everyone can be administered the therapy. There are certain guidelines that an expert needs to follow. The therapy is suitable for adult Covid patients with mild to moderate symptoms. The guidelines for children vary — they need to be above 12 years, weigh around 40 kgs, and be Covid positive with higher chances of getting severe infection or requiring hospitalisation. Furthermore, elderly people, those with hypertension, cardiovascular disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, sickle cell disease, asthma, diabetes mellitus, obesity, chronic kidney disease, HIV, or immune deficiencies can go for it.

Myth: People with low oxygen levels can opt for antibody cocktail therapy

Fact: Casirivimab and Imdevimab cannot be used in patients who require oxygen therapy, or are hospitalised. Antibody cocktail therapy is known to be safe and effective in the successful treatment of Covid-19 when it comes to mild to moderately infected patients. Your doctor will decide whether you should take it or not.

Myth: This therapy can be administered by any doctor

Fact: No, this therapy can also be administered by an expert who has complete knowledge of how it works. It is administered either intravenously or subcutaneously within 48 to 72 hours of the infection and within seven days, on an OPD basis. “This therapy is a boon for moderately-ill Covid patients,” said Dr Bendre.

