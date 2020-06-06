Keep your spectacles clean with these easy tips

Pay attention to eye health. (Photo: PR handout) Pay attention to eye health. (Photo: PR handout)

The current pandemic situation has not only impacted the economy but also thrown everyday life off gear. It has made people more conscious of their health and maintenance of hygiene. As per the WHO (World Health Organization) guidelines, it is suggested to reduce the contact of hands to our eyes and face. The guidelines also emphasise on the necessity to sanitise anything and everything (to our best ability) that we tend to touch.

The American Academy of Ophthalmology recently published recommendations for Coronavirus eye safety, including how to limit the spread of COVID-19 infection by following best practices for eye health. It suggests that practicing hygiene is an obvious step towards prevention of Covid-19 through our eyes. It further states that it is important to disinfect the surfaces and products which are coming in contact with our body.

It is extremely important to take preventive measures to check the spread of the virus in any form. One of the ways to avoid the spread is wearing the right set of glasses/spectacles, suggested Pammi Jamalpuria, vice president-corporate marketing, Vision Rx Lab. One who wears glasses/ spectacles can enjoy the benefit of not touching the eyes frequently. Additionally, the glasses/spectacles also shield the virus particles that may be floating in the air.

With an increased rate of digital consumption, people are complaining about itchiness, irritation, redness in their eyes. Eye irritation leads to rubbing of the eyes and also making one more prone to infection. If one wears glasses with blue light protective lenses while using digital devices, this will help them to prevent eye strain and/or eye irritation.

The below practices and guidelines if practiced can help us to take care of eyes and overall health during this Covid-19 pandemic:

*We should develop the habit of personal hygiene and disinfect the frames along with its carrying case and surfaces where the frames are kept at regular frequencies.

*Wash your hands for 20 seconds before touching your glasses/spectacles or any (metal) surface. Avoid touching your eyes.

*Lenses should be cleaned each time upon removal with disinfectant solutions.

*One should disinfect their lenses as per guidelines of the manufacturer or physician.

As per the guidelines, the first step of disinfecting lenses is to wash your hands with soap for 30 seconds and rinse them well. Since it is a lockdown and one cannot move out to access their cleaning solutions frequently, it is advisable to clean lenses with warm water and available detergent and then dry it with a clean, soft lint-free (cotton) cloth.

Also keep your glasses/ spectacles in a hard (shell) case and lay (glasses) down with lenses facing upward. One should never rest their glasses/spectacles on the head as the frames can become misaligned. Even clean lenses are less than effective if they aren’t positioned properly in front of the eyes.

It is advisable to stick to personal hygiene and washing of hands frequently during this pandemic.

