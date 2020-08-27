Activity planning is key to mastering mental health during COVID-19: Assocham

Ensure you take care of stress amid the pandemic. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

One of the many effects of COVID-19 has been large scale job losses across all sectors globally, which has in turn led to an exponential rise in cases of anxiety and depression. Highlighting the importance of being in the company of trusted friends and family in such circumstances, an Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) expert panel suggested tips that will help people deal with the ongoing situation better. “When you are going through a phase where you have lost a job, do not stay and brood alone. Try to be in the company of friends who you consider financially and otherwise wise. They will give you a way to get about it. Staying alone is a recipe for a disaster as the mind will focus on all things negative,” said Dr Shamsher Dwivedee, chairman neurosciences and director of clinical services, Vimhans Nayati Super Specialty Hospital.

Themed Mental Health and Wellness During COVID-19, ASSOCHAM’s fourth edition of the ‘Illness to Wellness’ saw a panel of mental health experts holding dialogue and making suggestions on establishing corrective mental health practices like seeking safe social support, establishing a daily routine and indulging in open conversations.

According to Anil Rajput, chairman, ASSOCHAM CSR Council, COVID-19 has not just affected the economic, social and individual health of people, but also their mental health. “This has led to an increase in anxiety, fear and an impending sense of doom for a large number of otherwise healthy people. With work from home being the new normal, the whole family ecosystem has been disturbed and created new challenges. The reality is that man is a social animal and when people are unable to engage socially, a mechanism to bring in a new ecosystem to facilitate that communication is extremely important to ensure sound mental health. People also need to rearrange themselves and balance work along with keeping good mental and physical health.”

Speaking on how establishing personal boundaries at home has become both challenging and unavoidable, Dr Murali Rao, chairman, department of psychiatry and behavourial neurosciences, Loyola University Medical Centre, Chicago and medical director, Mindful TMS Neurocare, said: “This situation has destroyed boundaries. Previously, people used to get up, get dressed, take transportation and go to their workplace. The travel time used to give them the time needed to shift from home to work mode. When they were coming back, it would give them the time to plan and think about home and vice versa. There were clear boundaries. Now with work from home, partners have different work timings, then there are children, cooking and other activities. No wonder, people are ready to go out and go back to organised living.”

Dr Swati Chawla, psychologist, health and wellness expert said that it is important to “accept reality first”. “People should accept the reality and then work to understand their strengths and weaknesses. They need to move forward by keeping their skills updated, finding out areas they can work on and aim for their next career step. They can list down probable job opportunities and explore roles beyond the scope of their current jobs. There are many organisations who have the portal to help those who have lost their job, the government is also contributing in this respect. People should ideally have help and support from a mental health expert to help balance themselves and work to bounce back.”

Stressing on how isolating oneself while facing a job loss can be “disastrous for mental health”, the panel suggested allotting hours of the day to work, family, partner and solitude and establishing personal boundaries through solution-oriented open conversations with family.

Dr Chawla further urged organisations to show “empathetic leadership”. “The pandemic has presented the perfect opportunity for organisations to showcase empathetic leadership where they develop a better understanding of the challenges posed by the pandemic on their employee’s lives. For organisation planning on downsizing, they should responsibly ensure that employees are adequately mentally prepared to lose their jobs and not just throw the news to them as a surprise,” she said.

Dr Rao also added that the best way to bring an organisation to life is by following four thumb rules — adequate sleep, ample exercise, nutritious food intake, and stress management.

