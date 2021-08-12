Can Covid vaccine shots lead to clotting disorder in some rare cases? Here’s what a doctor says

Researchers have been studying a clotting disorder linked to Covid vaccine shots. This can result in the clotting of blood in the vessels because of some abnormalities, known as thrombosis.

The disorder, however, is extremely rare, affecting about 1 in 50,000 people, under the age of 50, according to a study recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine, which studied those who were given the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca Plc and the University of Oxford, reported Bloomberg.

According to Dr Chetan Bhambure, consultant interventional cardiologist, Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road, while clotting of blood is useful in an injury, but if it clots inside a blood vessel without injury, it can cause life-threatening complications.

Dr Manoj Sharma, senior consultant, Internal Medicine, Fortis hospital Vasant Kunj tells indianexpress.com, “While arterial thrombosis is rare, venous thrombosis is more common.”

Talking about the clotting disorder, he added, “It is not something peculiar to only Covishield; clotting disorder has been found in the case of Pfizer vaccine also. But it is very rare; where clotting disorder can occur in the vessels.”

According to the study, almost a quarter of the patients who “definitely or probably” had the condition died. So is thrombosis fatal? “Not necessarily,” says Dr Sharma. “For instance, if the clotting occurs in the brain, many times, it can pass off as a minor stroke. However, it can lead to a major stroke also but thrombosis is not always fatal, rather, very rare.”

Can thrombosis be prevented? “If somebody has thrombotic tendencies, the person can go for a check-up prior to vaccination. Otherwise, there is no particular preventive measure one can take. If it develops, then it has to be treated,” added the doctor.