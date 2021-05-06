Steep rise in number of post-Covid patients with hair loss: Doctors

There is a sharp rise in the number of temporary reversible hair loss cases which are also known as telogen effluvium in post-Covid patients due to physical and emotional stress, say doctors. According to them, exercise, de-stressing, and eating a well-balanced diet will help get rid of hair fall.

“Hair loss post-Covid usually begins two or three months after the patient has recovered from Covid-19. Noticeable hair loss usually starts after an average of about 55 days post-recovery. Hair loss happens due to fever because of infection, diet changes, stress due to isolation, financial worries, or fear of losing the job. This hair loss is known as telogen effluvium. This condition is a temporary form of hair loss and is often seen in Covid patients because of the shock that the body sustains resulting from fever and other symptoms. We have seen around 20 patients with such hair fall recently,” said Dr Debraj Shome, cosmetic surgeon and director, The Esthetic Clinics.

While the adverse effect of Covid-19 on mental and physical conditions of even those who have not had the infection is well-known and documented, problems such as hair loss are fast emerging as one of the common side-effects of this pandemic, mentioned experts. “Multiple studies have confirmed that hair fall is an after-effect of Covid-19. Patients are also reporting hair loss because of stress caused because of the impending corona threat,” Dr Shome said.

Make some lifestyle tweaks in your diet. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Make some lifestyle tweaks in your diet. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

The hair goes into the resting phase sooner than nature intends and this results in clumps of hair in your hairbrush. Hair fall usually occurs from all across the scalp. However, Covid-19 is not the only reason that can cause this type of hair fall. Other factors such as changes in diets, weight loss, sudden hormone changes, and iron deficiency can further accelerate this process. Telogen effluvium is a temporary condition, which improves in about three to six months post-onset of hair loss, they say.

“If hair fall is alarming, consult a good dermatologist for hair fall treatments,” Dr Rinky Kapoor, consultant dermatologist, cosmetic dermatologist and dermato-surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics.

Dr Kapoor added, “Relax, take a deep breath, maintain a healthy lifestyle, and let the recovery take its course. The sooner you say goodbye to stress, the sooner hair shedding will stop. Include few minutes of meditation and breathing exercises in the daily schedule. Switch to a rainbow diet i.e., include loads of colourful seasonal vegetables and fruits such as spinach, lettuce, oranges, figs, and capsicum in your daily diet. Make an exercise routine that is a mix of cardio, strength training, and yoga. Get a good night’s sleep and avoid hair styling products and treatments. Follow a gentle hair care routine and use products that suit your hair type. Take iron and Vitamin D supplements after consulting your doctor for restoring hair health.”

If the hair loss is accompanied by itching or flakiness in the scalp then go to a hair specialist for specific treatments. “Modern treatments such as the USA patented QR678 hair fall therapy, and medical treatments can rejuvenate hair follicles. QR 678 helps curb hair fall and increases the thickness, volume, and density of existing hair follicles, offering great coverage to the ones with hair loss. It is a non-invasive, non-surgical, safer, and affordable procedure,” said Dr Shome.

